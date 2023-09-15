Sony Xperia 5 V vs Sony Xperia 5 IV: Engineers on a Holiday

Intro









How does it compare to the previous model, though? Which one should you buy if you want a compact Xperia, and should you upgrade if you already own the Xperia 1 IV? Today we're going to answer all those questions, as we're pitting against each other the Xperia 5 Mark V and the Xperia 5 Mark IV.





Xperia 5 Mark V vs Xperia 5 Mark IV in a nutshell:



52MP (48MP effective) main camera vs 12MP on the Xperia 5 IV

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 on the previous model

New camera aisle design (now housing only two cameras)

New Video Creator app

New amplifier for the front-facing stereo speakers

Notification LED is gone

Let's start with the design. Both phones are unmistakably Sony and follow the same omnibalance design philosophy the company has been pursuing for years and years. The main design difference between the Xperia 5 V and the Xperia 5 IV lies in the camera aisle; the new model has only two lenses, and the bump is more prominent, but it also looks a bit more modern, with separate glass covers for each lens.





Surprisingly, the new phone is thicker and heavier and has a sort of protruding inner frame. It's not a night and day difference, but the Xperia 5 IV feels better in the hand. Let's move to the display.



Display Measurements:





The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is (unfortunately) the same on both phones. It gets the job done, but it's neither fast nor extremely accurate. We feel Sony has been using the same scanner for the past couple of years.



Performance and Software Fast aplenty!



The Xperia 5 Mark V uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and performs accordingly. That being said, the older model, which features the 8 Gen 1, is no slouch either. The synthetic benchmarks are absolutely consistent with what other phones sporting the same chipsets show, and the real-life performance is smooth and fast on both phones.



The memory configuration situation is the same: you get 8GB/128GB as a base, and you can expand the onboard memory with up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. One thing worth mentioning is that both phones get hot under load, with the Xperia 5 IV getting much hotter than the new model.



Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 2012 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 5132 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 3686 Sony Xperia 5 IV 2509 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 1564 Sony Xperia 5 IV 1300 View all



As far as software goes, you get the Sony experience on both of these phones, which is mostly stock Android with Sony's pro-grade creator's suite. One new addition to this arsenal is the Video Creator app on the Xperia 5 Mark V. It's a neat and fast way to stitch cool videos together without the need to export them and work on a PC or laptop.



The biggest difference between the Xperia 5 V and the previous model lies in the camera system. The new model sports the same 52MP Exmor T sensor found on its bigger brother, the Xperia 1 V. In comparison, the Xperia 5 IV comes with a 12-megapixel main camera. You can always check out the specs and compare the two camera systems, but snapping a bunch of photos and comparing them is, in our opinion, the better test.



Main Camera - Day





Main Camera - Low-light





Zoom Quality





Ultra-wide Camera





Selfies





Audio Quality and Haptics

Xperia phones have a couple of cool features that you won't find on modern flagships, and one of them is the 3.5mm audio jack. It's present on both phones, and you can plug your favorite



There's a new amplifier driving the loudspeakers on the Xperia 5 V, and it does make a difference. The phone is noticeably louder and clearer than its predecessor. It's not a huge difference, but if you like to watch movies or listen to music using the main speakers, the Xperia 5 V is clearly the better choice.



As for haptics, the situation is virtually the same between these two. They use the same haptic motor, producing short and snappy vibrations but not overly strong ones.



Another area left unchanged is the battery and charging. Both the Xperia 5 V and its predecessor feature 5,000mAh batteries and support up to 30W of wired charging speeds. Unsurprisingly, web browsing, video streaming, and gaming results are very similar, as is the real-life performance of both phones. You can get a solid day or a day and a half even with heavy usage out of both phones.



PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 13h 38 min Sony Xperia 5 IV 14h 30 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 8h 38 min Sony Xperia 5 IV 6h 52 min 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 5 V 8h 5 min View all



Charging speeds are also the same. Here's a quick charging profile:



15 minutes - 20%

30 minutes - 40%

45 minutes - 50%

Full charge - 110 minutes



Specs Comparison

Here's a quick specs comparison between the two phones:







Summary and Final Verdict



There's no way around saying this. It seems like Sony's engineers took a long vacation between the launch of the Xperia 5 IV and the Xperia 5 V. The differences between these two are pretty minor—just a new camera sensor and a faster processor, basically.



