Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 PaperMatte Review: A creative powerhouse with caveats

Huawei has come up with a very interesting Android tablet product with the MatePad Pro 12.2 PaperMatte edition. In a rare occasion in the tablet space, this one packs a matte touchscreen, or what Huawei calls a PaperMatte display. Along with Huawei’s M-Pencil and Glide Keyboard, the MatePad Pro 12.2 transforms into a complete productivity package, especially tailored towards designers and heavy note-takers.





The dual-OLED PaperMatte display is one of the big stars here. It’s special coating reduces glare, making it perfect for sketching, writing, or even reading outdoors, and the 144Hz refresh rate keeps everything buttery smooth. And with a massive 10,100mAh battery and 100W fast charging, the MatePad Pro 12.2 is set for success in the battery and charging departments as well.





However, there are some drawbacks. The lack of built-in Google services might be a deal-breaker for some users. Plus, the tablet's unconfirmed Kirin 9000S processor is not the latest and greatest, which could affect performance for power users. Despite these limitations, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 is a strong contender for those who need a nice, matte, digital canvas.













Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 PaperMatte Specs













Design and Display









Huawei's MatePad Pro 12.2 PaperMatte edition looks and feels premium. The slim, 5.5mm design is complemented by a unique Golden Silk finish. With slim symmetrical bezels, it’s impressively compact for a tablet of this size, weighing in at just 508g – making it lighter than its main competitors, the iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab.





What sets this tablet apart is its dual-layer OLED PaperMatte display. Designed for creatives, the PaperMatte finish provides a paper-like texture and is great at reducing reflections, which is great for drawing, reading, or working outdoors. A standard, glossy display will be better for image colors, vibrancy and contrast, but if you hate reflections and draw or hand-write for a living, the matte coating will definitely appeal to you.





With 2.8K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and high brightness output, it’s one of the most advanced displays you’ll find on an Android tablet .



Camera









The camera system on the MatePad Pro 12.2 is serviceable but not its standout feature. You get a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide on the rear, which offer decent images, but not influencer-level ones. Photos from the main camera are clear and colorful in good lighting but can struggle in low light. The 8MP ultrawide is useful for group shots or landscape photos, but don’t expect stellar results.





On the front, a 16MP camera handles video calls well but isn’t particularly impressive for selfies.



Performance









Huawei has been tight-lipped about the processor in the MatePad Pro 12.2, but most sources point to the Kirin 9000S, which may not match up to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, but will deliver more than enough performance for all but the most demanding tasks. There’s 12 GB RAM on board, which further enables the smooth, 144Hz operation of the device.





While CPU performance is not far behind the latest Snapdragon, the GPU onboard is a bit weaker. Still, most games will run pretty great, but heavier 3D titles may not be able to run at the full potential of the high-refresh-rate display..



Software









HarmonyOS 4.2 powers the MatePad Pro 12.2, and while the interface is intuitive and smooth, it comes with the caveat of not having Google services out of the box. You’ll need to rely on Huawei’s App Gallery, which lacks many popular apps found on the Google Play Store. There are workarounds, like installing the Aurora Store or using MicroG for Google services, and while this isn’t hard to set up, it’s understandable this won’t be ideal for everyone.





On the flip side, Huawei’s GoPaint app and M-Pencil make the MatePad Pro pretty great for digital artists. GoPaint reminds of the popular Procreate app, offering a wide array of brushes and low-latency input that rivals the Apple Pencil.



Battery and Charging





The MatePad Pro 12.2 shines when it comes to battery life. The 10,100mAh battery easily lasts through a full day of sketching, browsing, or streaming, and it can reportedly handle up to 14 hours of video playback. Even better, the 100W fast charger included in the box juices up the tablet from 0 to 100% in less than an hour, making it one of the fastest charging tablets available.



Audio Quality





With 8 speakers spread across the tablet, audio quality is great for a tablet, mostly impressing with its very loud volume. Watching movies or playing games without headphones is a joy on this device.



Should You Buy It?









If you're a digital artist or content creator, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 PaperMatte edition is one of the best tools on the market. Its PaperMatte display, paired with the M-Pencil and GoPaint app, makes for a great creative experience. The battery life and fast charging are also top-notch, and the design is both lightweight and premium.







However, for casual users or those heavily reliant on Google apps, the MatePad Pro 12.2 might not be the best fit. The lack of Google services and the slightly underwhelming performance compared to premium competitors are notable drawbacks. If you’re not tied to the Google ecosystem and can work with HarmonyOS, this is a stellar device. Otherwise, you might want to consider alternatives like the iPad Pro or Galaxy Tab S9 +.

Pros Original design

Original design Great speakers

Great speakers PaperMatte coating is great for drawing and hand-writing

PaperMatte coating is great for drawing and hand-writing Smart keyboard and pencil accessories Cons No Google services built-in

No Google services built-in Chipset performance is good but not impressive

Unfortunately, you won’t find this tablet officially available in the US. It’s primarily sold in Europe and Asia, where prices start at £700 (EUR 850) for the base 256GB model in black color (which has a standard glossy display), going up to £800 (EUR 1000) for the 512GB storage variant in gold, PaperMatte display and bundled with the Glide Keyboard. Huawei offers different bundles that may also feature the M-Pencil stylus, but the offer will vary by market.