Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The T-Mobile that many of us became customers of is long gone & never to return!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵RoryBreaker said:

The T-Mobile that many of us became customers of is long gone & never to return!

What you are saying is that the only way to save T-Mobile is to bring back Legere. (I never understood why they hired Kirk Cameron from Growing Pains to be the CEO.)

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Dgh11
Dgh11
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Welcome to the world of T-Sprint. New clothes, same old bureaucratic decisions

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless