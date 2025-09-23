Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Its only been 4 years with same charge speeds here comes another price hike.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d ago

It's amazing how this back and forth with Samsung miss leads the reader. Samsung has proved themselves multiple times and for sure they will pack the S26 series with the best tech available at the time.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Best tech hmmmm last time i looked the s25U has the same charge speeds since the S22U but does cost more. Rent that ai from Google charge $100.00 now samsung is stuck either lose money with upgrading hardware and keep price same or risk losing customers with another price hike 2nd in 2 years.

Either way samsung is going to take a hit for sure. Even by going with in house CPU which a lot of people are against and feel liek samsng is throwing sand in their eyes (coverups) Like every single defect on the s series.

Socrates
Socrates
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Small improvements in every area will make me buy. Screen brightness, speaker loudness, lighter and thinner. Battery good enough for me.

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I don't care about charging speeds. I care about battery size and storage options over 1TB. Apple has 2 TB!!

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Best tech hmmmm last time i looked the s25U has the same charge speeds since the S22U but does cost more. Rent that ai from Google charge $100.00 now samsung is stuck either lose money with upgrading hardware and keep price same or risk losing customers with another price hike 2nd in 2 years.

Either way samsung is going to take a hit for sure. Even by going with in house CPU which a lot of people are against and feel liek samsng is throwing sand in their eyes (coverups) Like every single defect on the s series.

The Note 10+ from 2019 had 45W charging speed.

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Its only been 4 years with same charge speeds here comes another price hike.

2019 was the first year.

