Home Discussions You are here One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 1:54 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT

TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Its only been 4 years with same charge speeds here comes another price hike. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... It's amazing how this back and forth with Samsung miss leads the reader. Samsung has proved themselves multiple times and for sure they will pack the S26 series with the best tech available at the time. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Best tech hmmmm last time i looked the s25U has the same charge speeds since the S22U but does cost more. Rent that ai from Google charge $100.00 now samsung is stuck either lose money with upgrading hardware and keep price same or risk losing customers with another price hike 2nd in 2 years.Either way samsung is going to take a hit for sure. Even by going with in house CPU which a lot of people are against and feel liek samsng is throwing sand in their eyes (coverups) Like every single defect on the s series. Like Reactions All Quote Socrates Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Small improvements in every area will make me buy. Screen brightness, speaker loudness, lighter and thinner. Battery good enough for me. Like 1 Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I don't care about charging speeds. I care about battery size and storage options over 1TB. Apple has 2 TB!! Like 2 Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Best tech hmmmm last time i looked the s25U has the same charge speeds since the S22U but does cost more. Rent that ai from Google charge $100.00 now samsung is stuck either lose money with upgrading hardware and keep price same or risk losing customers with another price hike 2nd in 2 years.Either way samsung is going to take a hit for sure. Even by going with in house CPU which a lot of people are against and feel liek samsng is throwing sand in their eyes (coverups) Like every single defect on the s series. ... The Note 10+ from 2019 had 45W charging speed. Like 1 Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Its only been 4 years with same charge speeds here comes another price hike. ... 2019 was the first year. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion
