iPhone 17 Pro Max review: hello aluminum, my old friend

Phonearena team
romanson357
romanson357
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

How is this possible , the 17 pro max has worse battery life than 16 pro max ??????

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

@Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.

I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
Dont forget 17 Pro max has bigger battery the esim one.

romanson357
romanson357
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
It is evident that there is a significant difference in battery performance between my 16 Pro MAX and 17 Pro MAX. The 17PM battery life is noticeably superior. Furthermore, DXOMARK will soon release tests on the Pro MAX model, the pro model camera test is out which has already surpassed both the Pixel and Samsung models in terms of performance.

In the realm of battery and camera tests, PhoneArena consistently falls short of its competitors in terms of comprehensive and accurate results.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
Have you observed that every year, they engage in the same strategy, despite being aware that Apple has surpassed them? It is possible that Samsung is exerting influence over this situation.

In contrast, the situation was reversed in the past. Individuals here were previously claiming that Apple was compensating them, but the narrative has since shifted. It is challenging to rate such a product when the differences are so evident. Consequently, I place a greater degree of trust in DXOMARK and GSMARENA when it comes to testing, as their results are actually comparable.

Upon examining the ratings provided by DXOMARK, GSMARENA, CNET, and ZDNET, it is evident that all of them concur with the assessment, except for PhoneArena. This discrepancy raises an intriguing question regarding the reliability of PhoneArena's ratings.

romanson357
romanson357
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
I agree with you , dont get me wron , i respect people from phone arena.

they are good , but now i have pro max 16 , and waiting pro max 17.

had a s25 ultra , and it had secent screen on time . But nowhere near 8hrs....

around 7 average.....

plus , user interface on that phone and every other phone but iohone is igly to me.

but than again , i wanted to buy pro max 17 because of battery , and in my region its with sim , so smaller battery , but if it will have worse vattery than 16 pro max , i wont make a swithc

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
Based on my personal experience, my 17 Pro Max has significantly improved battery life compared to my 16 Pro Max. While my 16 Pro Max could last me approximately 2 days, my 17 Pro Max has already demonstrated longer battery life. Notably, I have the E-SIM version, which enhances it with a bigger capacity battery

romanson357
romanson357
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
I will be geting a pro max 17 , nano sim version but i do expect at least 1 hour of sot extra

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
Its should be better but as i dont have that version i cant confirm. The esim version that i can assure you alot better.

