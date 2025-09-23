Home Discussions You are here iPhone 17 Pro Max review: hello aluminum, my old friend General Preslav Kateliev • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 1:27 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. romanson357 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... How is this possible , the 17 pro max has worse battery life than 16 pro max ?????? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... @Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: @Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong. ... Dont forget 17 Pro max has bigger battery the esim one. Like Reactions All Quote romanson357 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Dont forget 17 Pro max has bigger battery the esim one. ... Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵romanson357 said: Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think? ... It is evident that there is a significant difference in battery performance between my 16 Pro MAX and 17 Pro MAX. The 17PM battery life is noticeably superior. Furthermore, DXOMARK will soon release tests on the Pro MAX model, the pro model camera test is out which has already surpassed both the Pixel and Samsung models in terms of performance.In the realm of battery and camera tests, PhoneArena consistently falls short of its competitors in terms of comprehensive and accurate results. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵romanson357 said: Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think? ... Have you observed that every year, they engage in the same strategy, despite being aware that Apple has surpassed them? It is possible that Samsung is exerting influence over this situation.In contrast, the situation was reversed in the past. Individuals here were previously claiming that Apple was compensating them, but the narrative has since shifted. It is challenging to rate such a product when the differences are so evident. Consequently, I place a greater degree of trust in DXOMARK and GSMARENA when it comes to testing, as their results are actually comparable.Upon examining the ratings provided by DXOMARK, GSMARENA, CNET, and ZDNET, it is evident that all of them concur with the assessment, except for PhoneArena. This discrepancy raises an intriguing question regarding the reliability of PhoneArena’s ratings. Like Reactions All Quote romanson357 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: @Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong. ... I agree with you , dont get me wron , i respect people from phone arena.they are good , but now i have pro max 16 , and waiting pro max 17.had a s25 ultra , and it had secent screen on time . But nowhere near 8hrs....around 7 average.....plus , user interface on that phone and every other phone but iohone is igly to me.but than again , i wanted to buy pro max 17 because of battery , and in my region its with sim , so smaller battery , but if it will have worse vattery than 16 pro max , i wont make a swithc Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵romanson357 said: I agree with you , dont get me wron , i respect people from phone arena.they are good , but now i have pro max 16 , and waiting pro max 17.had a s25 ultra , and it had secent screen on time . But nowhere near 8hrs....around 7 average.....plus , user interface on that phone and every other phone but iohone is igly to me.but than again , i wanted to buy pro max 17 because of battery , and in my region its with sim , so smaller battery , but if it will have worse vattery than 16 pro max , i wont make a swithc ... Based on my personal experience, my 17 Pro Max has significantly improved battery life compared to my 16 Pro Max. While my 16 Pro Max could last me approximately 2 days, my 17 Pro Max has already demonstrated longer battery life. Notably, I have the E-SIM version, which enhances it with a bigger capacity battery Like 1 Reactions All Quote romanson357 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Based on my personal experience, my 17 Pro Max has significantly improved battery life compared to my 16 Pro Max. While my 16 Pro Max could last me approximately 2 days, my 17 Pro Max has already demonstrated longer battery life. Notably, I have the E-SIM version, which enhances it with a bigger capacity battery ... I will be geting a pro max 17 , nano sim version but i do expect at least 1 hour of sot extra Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵romanson357 said: I will be geting a pro max 17 , nano sim version but i do expect at least 1 hour of sot extra ... Its should be better but as i dont have that version i cant confirm. The esim version that i can assure you alot better. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
@Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.
I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong.
Dont forget 17 Pro max has bigger battery the esim one.
Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think?
Yeah i know , but again , score that pro max 16 is better battery life than 17 pro max is a bit wrong dont you think?
@Preslav Kateliev plz dont take this the wrong way but your review does not make sense. The pro which has a smaller battery smaller screen does not offer 2tb storage scores a 7.9 and the max you gave it a 8 lol are u feeling sorry for samsung and google or did u make a mistake ? I mean if samsung is paying you ok but this device beats the crap of the S25U in every single way and you scored it the same ? Questionable.
I mean the regular scores a 7.7 lol this makes zero sense same. Think about this when compared to the S25U same ram faster wireless charge baster cpu brighter screen way batter cameras according to DXOMARK and dont forget NO PRICE INCREASE. Yeah you deff did something wrong.
I agree with you , dont get me wron , i respect people from phone arena.
they are good , but now i have pro max 16 , and waiting pro max 17.
had a s25 ultra , and it had secent screen on time . But nowhere near 8hrs....
around 7 average.....
plus , user interface on that phone and every other phone but iohone is igly to me.
but than again , i wanted to buy pro max 17 because of battery , and in my region its with sim , so smaller battery , but if it will have worse vattery than 16 pro max , i wont make a swithc
Based on my personal experience, my 17 Pro Max has significantly improved battery life compared to my 16 Pro Max. While my 16 Pro Max could last me approximately 2 days, my 17 Pro Max has already demonstrated longer battery life. Notably, I have the E-SIM version, which enhances it with a bigger capacity battery
I will be geting a pro max 17 , nano sim version but i do expect at least 1 hour of sot extra