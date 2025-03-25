Apple MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M3: Decent improvements but no major reasons to upgrade

Intro





The MacBook Air M4 is here, but aside from a second-generation 3nm chip inside and double the base memory, it doesn't boast that many extra new features in comparison with the older MacBook Air M3.





Is that a problem? No! There's no inherent issue with the MacBook Air lineup that needs addressing. The older MacBook Air, on the other hand, isn't that much different than the MacBook Air M2, so we've hit an evolutionary plateau at the moment.





That's a non-issue, as the most important factor about a computer are the performance and efficiency, and by upgrading the chip inside, Apple has delivered on both fronts.





MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M3 differences explained:





Table of Contents:





Design A new color option sums up the changes





The MacBook Air M4 and MacBook Air M3 look the same, which comes to no surprise. In this device category, design changes are usually much rarer than, say, smartphones or tablets, so we're usually stuck with the same design language for multiple years.

That's the case here, with both devices reiterating the new slab-like design language that debuted with the MacBook Air M2 that synergizes pretty well with the MacBook Pro lineup in terms of aesthetics.

Both laptops are available in two different-sized versions: a 13-inch one measuring 30.41 x 21.5 x 1.13 cm and a 15-inch one with dimensions of 34.04 x 23.76 x 1.15 cm. Fairly compact and delightfully thin.



The only major difference here is the color selection. The MacBook Air M4 also comes in four colors: Silver, Starlight, Midnight, and the exclusive for the range Sky Blue color, while the MacBook Air M3 could be yours in Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight colors.





In terms of I/O ports, only a few differences separate the two laptops.





The MacBook Air M4 comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the MacBook Air M3 features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. That's pretty much the only difference. Both machines support up to 40Gb/s data throughput speeds, so you're not losing much.





Common features are the MagSafe 3 port for charging and the 3.5mm audio jack.





The new MacBook M4 can output a signal to up to two 6K external monitors with the lid open, a first on the MacBook Air lineup. Interestingly, the older MacBook Air M3 can output to a single 6K monitor with the lid open or output to a 6K and a 5K monitor with the lid closed.









Display





No differences in the display section.





The 13-inch versions come with Liquid Retina 13.6" IPS LCDs with 60Hz refresh rate and 2560 by 1664-pixel resolution. The 15-inch ones span 15.3 inches across and feature a slightly higher 2880 x 1864-pixel resolution.









The display notch housing the FaceTime camera is a common feature, and so are the True Tone support, the >100% sRGB support, DCI-P3 color space, and 500 nits of peak brightness.









Neither laptop can properly display HDR content, but if you hook up an HDR-capable external monitor, you can view such HDR content as intended.





Performance & Memory 3nm beasts





With the Apple M3 chip, Apple finally stepped into the realm of the 3nm manufacturing node, which unlocked the potential for denser chip dies with more transistors, and therefore faster performance and better efficiency.









However, the transition to a smaller node hasn't been totally scot-free. 3nm chips generate more heat than their 5nm predecessors, which wouldn't have been that much of a hassle if the MacBook Air had active cooling, but… that's the thing, MacBook Air relies on passive cooling, so thermal throttling is definitely a real possibility here, especially in more intensive tasks and games.



Another difference between the base M4 and M3 chips is in the core count, too. The M3 utilized the same quad performance + quad efficiency core setup as all previous Apple Silicon chips, only boosted the clock rate. However, with the Apple M4, two extra efficiency cores were added, boosting the total tally to ten cores.









Other than that, the rest of the chip specs are common. Both feature hardware ray-tracing, and support nearly all relevant software codecs, including the latest AV1 one.





Here's how the Apple Silicon performance has evolved through the years.









The MacBook Air M4 is available with 16, 24, or 32GB of RAM, shared between the M4's CPU and GPU. Yep, that's double the base memory with the M4, which definitely boosts the value of the newer device. Meanwhile, the older MacBook Air M3 arrived with 8, 16, or 24GB of unified RAM. The more memory you have, the better the experience will be, but it will cost you.





Storage-wise, both laptops come with either 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or a 2TB SSD inside.



Software





The MacBook Air M4 and the Air M2 run macOS 15.3 Sequoia at the moment. It's the latest software for the Mac lineup, and is important because it delivers Apple Intelligence to Apple's computers.













Some other features that arrived with macOS 15.3 Sequoia include iPhone Mirroring, an improved Safari browser, and vastly better gaming capabilities thanks to GPTK 2. The latter supercharges the Wine compatibility layer, allowing macOS gamers to emulate games and other software through Crossover or Whisky. Thanks to that, MacBook users got access to Writing Tools, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and Genmoji. However, the improved Siri has been delayed to 2027.Some other features that arrived with macOS 15.3 Sequoia include iPhone Mirroring, an improved Safari browser, and vastly better gaming capabilities thanks to GPTK 2. The latter supercharges the Wine compatibility layer, allowing macOS gamers to emulate games and other software through Crossover or Whisky.





We expect Apple Silicon devices to be supported for at least seven years after launch. That was the case with Apple's Intel-based Macs, and we don't really expect the company to treat its own chips any worse than Intel's wares.





Battery and Charging





Surprisingly, over the past few years, MacBook Air laptops have had the same official battery life figures, despite the differences in chipset efficiency. This means Apple expects that both a MacBook Air M1 and a MacBook Air M4 boast the same official battery expectations: 18 hours of video streaming and 15 hours of browsing.

The same applies to the MacBook Air M4 and M3, which have similar-sized batteries: 53.8 and 52.6Wh on the 13-inch models, respectively, as well as a 66.5Wh on the 15-inch model.



Both devices arrive with wall adapters in the box: 30W ones in the base 13-inch versions and slightly faster 35W ones in the 15-inch variants.

Both Air laptops support MagSafe 3 charging. If you hook the laptops to 70W+ wall adapters, you can also enjoy fast-charging on both.

Audio and camera





We get four speakers on the 13-inch versions and six speakers on the 15-inch ones. The difference is a duo of force-cancelling woofers, which greatly improve the bass on the larger model.





All models support spatial audio when playing Dolby Atmos audio/video content. There are high-impedance 3.5mm audio jacks on both laptops.





Other than that, both laptops deliver outstanding, surprisingly decent sound that might surprise you the first time you hear it: it's a room-filling, warm audio with a wide sound stage and enjoyable frequency response that makes just about anything sound great here.





The cameras at the front are mostly similar, but the one on the M4 model is better. It's a 12MP camera that supports the Center Stage feature, which intelligently keeps your face in the center of the frame during video calls. The MacBook Air M3 doesn't support Center Stage.

Which one should you buy? Should you upgrade?







The differences between the MacBook Air M4 and M3 are very, very few. You basically get a faster new chip as well as double the native memory in the base version, which is a decent upgrade, all things considered.





By no means should you feel forced to upgrade, though. The MacBook Air M3 is perfectly adequate and capable of serving you well for many years to come.





Furthermore, we are happy that Apple reverted to the older and more affordable $999 starting price with the M4 model; the M3 one started at $1,099 at launch, which was a dangerous precedent.