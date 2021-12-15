Notification Center

ZTE

Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale

ZTE
By ZTE
0
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
Advertorial by ZTE: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

‘Tis the season of gift-giving and ZTE has gifts in store for you! The company is launching a December sales event where you can walk away with a flagship phone at a tasty price, a Bluetooth speaker as a gift, and even a discount coupon for your next purchase at the ZTE store.

Let’s check them out.

ZTE Axon 30 - $50 off + free speaker ($50 value)

Deal window:
12.15, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)

Deal page


The ZTE Axon 30 is all screen, no fuss — a 6.9-inch OLED panel with absolutely no punch holes or notches. The Axon 30 does have a selfie camera, but it’s skillfully hidden behind active pixels on the display, so there’s nothing intruding on your media or gaming. And yes, it’s a 120 Hz screen, so you will be enjoying smooth animations and great touch response for those games.

Even with its great hardware, the Axon 30 is still light and thin, measuring at 6.67 oz (189 g) and 0.31 in (7.8 mm).

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra - $100 off + free speaker ($50 value)

Deal window:
12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.17, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)

Deal page



The Axon 30 Ultra is ZTE’s flagship for 2021 with an outstanding camera module and a thin, light design, which was awarded a CMF (colors, materials, finish) design award.

With a Snapdragon 888 and 8 GB of RAM, the Axon 30 Ultra is a true top-tier phone and it drives the point home by having a 144 Hz OLED display as well.

The camera bump on the back houses a total of four cameras — three 64 MP sensors under a wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and portrait lenses, and then another 8 MP sensor with a 5x telephoto zoom lens.

There’s more: discount coupons!

Deal window:
12.17 — 12.27

At any point during the ZTE Christmas event, you can subscribe for the coupon raffle. On the 17th of December, random-chosen winners will receive:

  • $5 coupon (300 winners)
  • $10 coupon (200 winners)
  • $20 coupon (100 winners)
  • $50 coupon (20 winners)
  • Free Livebuds with Axon 30 Ultra purchase (50 winners)

Coupons will be sent out on the 17th of December and recipients will have until the 27th to use them and claim the discount over at the ZTE store.

