Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale

Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale0
Advertorial by ZTE: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
‘Tis the season of gift-giving and ZTE has gifts in store for you! The company is launching a December sales event where you can walk away with a flagship phone at a tasty price, a Bluetooth speaker as a gift, and even a discount coupon for your next purchase at the ZTE store.
ZTE Axon 30 - $50 off + free speaker ($50 value)
Deal window:
12.15, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)
Deal page
Even with its great hardware, the Axon 30 is still light and thin, measuring at 6.67 oz (189 g) and 0.31 in (7.8 mm).
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra - $100 off + free speaker ($50 value)
Deal window:
12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.17, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)
Deal page
The Axon 30 Ultra is ZTE’s flagship for 2021 with an outstanding camera module and a thin, light design, which was awarded a CMF (colors, materials, finish) design award.
The camera bump on the back houses a total of four cameras — three 64 MP sensors under a wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and portrait lenses, and then another 8 MP sensor with a 5x telephoto zoom lens.
There’s more: discount coupons!
Deal window:
12.17 — 12.27
At any point during the ZTE Christmas event, you can subscribe for the coupon raffle. On the 17th of December, random-chosen winners will receive:
- $5 coupon (300 winners)
- $10 coupon (200 winners)
- $20 coupon (100 winners)
- $50 coupon (20 winners)
- Free Livebuds with Axon 30 Ultra purchase (50 winners)
Coupons will be sent out on the 17th of December and recipients will have until the 27th to use them and claim the discount over at the ZTE store.