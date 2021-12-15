Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale

Advertorial by ZTE: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





ZTE Axon 30 - $50 off + free speaker ($50 value)

Deal window:

12.15, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)





ZTE Axon 30 Ultra - $100 off + free speaker ($50 value)

Deal window:

12.16, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST) — 12.17, 4 AM PST (7 AM EST)





There’s more: discount coupons!

Deal window:

12.17 — 12.27

$5 coupon (300 winners)

$10 coupon (200 winners)

$20 coupon (100 winners)

$50 coupon (20 winners)

Free Livebuds with Axon 30 Ultra purchase (50 winners)

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up