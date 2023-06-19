Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The affordable ZTE Blade A72s makes its European debut

ZTE
@cosminvasile
The affordable ZTE Blade A72s makes its European debut
Chinese handset manufacturer ZTE has just released yet another affordable smartphone in Europe, the Blade A72s (via Playfuldroid). This sequel to last year’s ZTE Blade A72 packs almost similar specs, but it’s a bit more expensive.

For starters, both Blade A72s and A72 comes with 6.75-inch displays, but the older model features FHD+ resolution, whereas the A72s’ display has only HD+ resolution, which is a bit weird considering that it’s more expensive.

On the hardware side, the phones are rather similar, meaning that both packs entry-level chipsets. The most recent model, the Blade A72s, is equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, which is coupled with 3GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).

One of the benefits of owning the ZTE Blade A72s instead of the Blade A72 is being able to capture better pictures. The former packs a triple camera setup (50 MP + 2MP + 2MP), whereas the latter has the same triple camera configuration, but featuring smaller sensors (13 MP + 2MP + 2MP).

Another downgrade over the original model is the battery. The Blade A72 is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, while the newer Blade A72s model packs a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. On the bright side, the Blade A72s runs a newer version of Android than the Blade A72, which shipped with Android 11 at launch.

The new ZTE Blade A72s is now available for purchase across Europe in two colors – Space Gray and Skyline Blue, for just €170. That’s about €50 more than the Blade A72, so this is clearly not meant to be an upgrade over the original model, but rather a decent option for customers looking for a cheap phone.

Popular stories

Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple fan revisits this infamous product to showcase what a second generation might look like
Apple fan revisits this infamous product to showcase what a second generation might look like
The affordable ZTE Blade A72s makes its European debut
The affordable ZTE Blade A72s makes its European debut
AT&T to close its flagship store in San Francisco
AT&T to close its flagship store in San Francisco
Leaked promotional images reveal devices to be unveiled at next month's Samsung Unpacked event
Leaked promotional images reveal devices to be unveiled at next month's Samsung Unpacked event
Musk claims to have improved the Twitter experience for most users
Musk claims to have improved the Twitter experience for most users
How iOS 17 will make it harder for advertisers to send iPhone users personalized ads
How iOS 17 will make it harder for advertisers to send iPhone users personalized ads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless