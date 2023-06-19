The affordable ZTE Blade A72s makes its European debut
Chinese handset manufacturer ZTE has just released yet another affordable smartphone in Europe, the Blade A72s (via Playfuldroid). This sequel to last year’s ZTE Blade A72 packs almost similar specs, but it’s a bit more expensive.
For starters, both Blade A72s and A72 comes with 6.75-inch displays, but the older model features FHD+ resolution, whereas the A72s’ display has only HD+ resolution, which is a bit weird considering that it’s more expensive.
One of the benefits of owning the ZTE Blade A72s instead of the Blade A72 is being able to capture better pictures. The former packs a triple camera setup (50 MP + 2MP + 2MP), whereas the latter has the same triple camera configuration, but featuring smaller sensors (13 MP + 2MP + 2MP).
The new ZTE Blade A72s is now available for purchase across Europe in two colors – Space Gray and Skyline Blue, for just €170. That’s about €50 more than the Blade A72, so this is clearly not meant to be an upgrade over the original model, but rather a decent option for customers looking for a cheap phone.
On the hardware side, the phones are rather similar, meaning that both packs entry-level chipsets. The most recent model, the Blade A72s, is equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, which is coupled with 3GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).
Another downgrade over the original model is the battery. The Blade A72 is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, while the newer Blade A72s model packs a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. On the bright side, the Blade A72s runs a newer version of Android than the Blade A72, which shipped with Android 11 at launch.
