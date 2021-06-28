$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android ZTE Camera

ZTE Axon 30 featuring second-gen under-display camera to be unveiled later this summer

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 28, 2021, 1:18 PM
ZTE Axon 30 featuring second-gen under-display camera to be unveiled later this summer
ZTE is one of the many companies that will attend this year's MWC (Mobile World Congress). Unfortunately, the Chinese giant won't unveil any new smartphones at the event, but at least it did share more details about upcoming products.

A new rumor that emerged a few weeks ago claimed ZTE's next flagship smartphone will pack a second-generation under-display camera. Last week, we've found another piece of the puzzle, as Chinese display maker Visionnox teased its second-generation under-display camera that was rumored to be included with the ZTE Axon 30.

Today, ZTE confirmed that it “will unveil the second-generation under-display camera smartphone” later this summer. According to the latest reports, the Axon 30 will be unveiled as early as July 22, but the information has yet to be confirmed by ZTE.

The vanilla ZTE Axon 30 second-generation under-display camera promises to improve front-facing augmented reality, refresh rate, and authentication. Unlike the previous generation UDC inside the Axon 20, the upcoming model has increased pixel density (400ppi vs 200ppi), which should result in sharper and clearer images.

In addition, ZTE revealed early this year that the second-generation under-display camera will feature under-screen 3D structured light technology that enables 3D face recognition and live detection, which should make the Axon 30 one of the safest smartphones when it comes to biometric technology.

