ZTE Axon 30 featuring second-gen under-display camera to be unveiled later this summer

ZTE Axon 30 featuring second-gen under-display camera to be unveiled later this summer0
A new rumor that emerged a few weeks ago claimed ZTE's next flagship smartphone will pack a second-generation under-display camera. Last week, we've found another piece of the puzzle, as Chinese display maker Visionnox teased its second-generation under-display camera that was rumored to be included with the ZTE Axon 30.
The vanilla ZTE Axon 30 second-generation under-display camera promises to improve front-facing augmented reality, refresh rate, and authentication. Unlike the previous generation UDC inside the Axon 20, the upcoming model has increased pixel density (400ppi vs 200ppi), which should result in sharper and clearer images.