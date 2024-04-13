Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU

By
ZTE
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU
Exactly one year ago, ZTE introduced its new flagship smartphone, the Axon 50 Ultra. The phone was advertised as one of not so many that offers satellite messaging and great battery life.

One year later, ZTE announces the sequel to the Axon 50 Ultra, a phone that features dual satellite connectivity, along with many of the premium specs usually reserved for top-tier phones.

The new Axon 60 Ultra was unveiled in China over the weekend and doesn’t have a price tag attached to it yet. However, everything about its specs has been revealed, so we know the flagship is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports a stunning 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the previous model, the Axon 60 Ultra can connect to both cellular and satellite networks at the same time. Also, the phone promises improved connectivity in areas with weak network coverage, as well as low latency.

ZTE also confirmed the Axon 60 Ultra supports 5-Advanced, also known a 5.5G, which means the phone is a perfect fit for China Mobile, one of the local carriers that has improved its network to provide up to 10Gbps download and up to 1Gbps upload speeds.

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU


As far as photography is concerned, the Axon 60 Ultra packs a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a third macro lens. Also, the phone features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

When it comes to battery, ZTE Axon 60 Ultra seems to be one of the best in the top-tier category. The flagship comes with a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. Unfortunately, ZTE failed to offer any details regarding the phone’s availability and price, but this one will be exclusively available in China for a while.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

