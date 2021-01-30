Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Samsung Android ZTE Camera 5G Qualcomm

Rumored ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G could sport a 200MP main camera

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 30, 2021, 9:40 PM
Rumored ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G could sport a 200MP main camera
According to a tipster named WHYLAB, who posted on Weibo, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G is going to feature a new sensor from Samsung that has yet to be announced; the sensor will be able to support a 200MP main camera. Called the "S5KGND," the component has a pixel size of 0.64µm microns (compared to .8 microns on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G), support 16K recording, and could include dual pixel-binning modes that provide 4-1 binning and 16-1 binning to deliver 50MP and 12.5MP images respectively.

We've seen a couple of teasers including one that shows what could be the outline of the camera bump on the Axon 30 Pro 5G. The second teaser, posted on Weibo allegedly by a ZTE rep, shows that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The teaser shows information about the Spectra 580 ISP which comes with the top-of-the-line 5nm Snapdragon SoC. It includes a triple ISP and can capture three 28MP photos at the same time. The Spectra 580 supports 200MP cameras, 4K HDR video, and will help drive what seemingly will be a cutting-edge photography system on the handset.


Right now, there is no word when we might see the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G become official. We will keep an eye on Weibo and keep our ears low to the ground to see what kind of information we can come up with. As soon as we learn any more news about the phone, we will pass it along to you right away.

