The inexpensive ZTE Axon 10 Pro is an outright bargain for 24 hours





Commercially released in the US less than a year ago at an extremely reasonable price of $550 and up, the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse can be currently purchased for as little as three Benjamins. Keep in mind, however, that you'll need to hurry if you want to save the full $250 on an entry-level 8GB RAM configuration in brand-new condition with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty included, as this killer "DealZone" promotion from B&H Photo Video is set to expire at the end of the day.













The same goes for the retailer's even heftier $270 discount available on a 12GB RAM variant with an identical 256 gigs of internal storage space as the aforementioned ZTE Axon 10 Pro version. This one normally costs $599.99, which means you have (less than) 24 hours at your disposal to get it by coughing up a measly $329.99.





The unlocked handset on sale here for a limited time is specifically designed for the US market, so you're free to use it on your (GSM) carrier of choice, be it T-Mobile or AT&T, with full 4G LTE support in tow.













Obviously, 5G speeds are not part of the package, but you do get a bunch of unrivaled specs and features (in the sub-$400 segment), ranging from the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from last year) and up to 12 gigs of memory to a beautiful AMOLED display with a respectable resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery equipped with fast charging capabilities.





Unfortunately, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro doesn't come with a headphone jack or water-resistant build, but the latter touts a combination of glass and aluminum that you rarely can obtain for as little as $300, no questions asked and no strings attached.