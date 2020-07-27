T-Mobile AT&T Android Deals ZTE

The inexpensive ZTE Axon 10 Pro is an outright bargain for 24 hours

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 27, 2020, 6:45 AM
ZTE doesn't make the most popular (or the most powerful) Android smartphones in the world, but if you're on a tight budget and still want to strike a great balance between a premium design and high-end specifications, you can't do much better than the Axon 10 Pro.

Commercially released in the US less than a year ago at an extremely reasonable price of $550 and up, the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse can be currently purchased for as little as three Benjamins. Keep in mind, however, that you'll need to hurry if you want to save the full $250 on an entry-level 8GB RAM configuration in brand-new condition with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty included, as this killer "DealZone" promotion from B&H Photo Video is set to expire at the end of the day.

Check out the 8GB RAM deal here



The same goes for the retailer's even heftier $270 discount available on a 12GB RAM variant with an identical 256 gigs of internal storage space as the aforementioned ZTE Axon 10 Pro version. This one normally costs $599.99, which means you have (less than) 24 hours at your disposal to get it by coughing up a measly $329.99. 

The unlocked handset on sale here for a limited time is specifically designed for the US market, so you're free to use it on your (GSM) carrier of choice, be it T-Mobile or AT&T, with full 4G LTE support in tow.

Check out the 12GB RAM deal here 



Obviously, 5G speeds are not part of the package, but you do get a bunch of unrivaled specs and features (in the sub-$400 segment), ranging from the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from last year) and up to 12 gigs of memory to a beautiful AMOLED display with a respectable resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery equipped with fast charging capabilities.

Unfortunately, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro doesn't come with a headphone jack or water-resistant build, but the latter touts a combination of glass and aluminum that you rarely can obtain for as little as $300, no questions asked and no strings attached. 

Related phones

Axon 10 Pro
ZTE Axon 10 Pro View Full specs
$451 ZTE Axon 10 Pro on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    MiFavor UI

