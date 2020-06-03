Apps

Zoom explains why it won't enable this major feature for free users

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jun 03, 2020, 1:54 PM
Zoom explains why it won't enable this major feature for free users
Following Zoom’s unprecedented rise in our current at-home climate, a number of issues surrounding security and privacy have been raised against the cloud meeting service. As reported by Bloomberg, Zoom’s CEO explained some of the reasoning behind certain security decisions for the company’s free service tier.

The video conferencing service came under fire some months ago for making misleading claims about the level of encryption available for its meetings. Though Zoom advertised ‘end-to-end encryption’ (or E2EE), the company was revealed to be using its own unique definition of the term—meetings are encrypted between Zoom’s servers, not individual clients, meaning that the company could theoretically access any meeting it chooses.

Though Zoom has stated that such monitoring won’t ever happen, it’s also reportedly working on increased security and planning to bring E2EE to all paying customers in the near future. Yes, that excludes all free customers, and the company has explained that this is in order to cooperate more easily with law enforcement and authorities.

“Free users for sure we don’t want to give that because we also want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose,” CEO Eric Yuan is quoted as saying. In the past, Zoom has been exploited in a wide range of ways, from harmless-but-disruptive ‘Zoombombing’ to truly nefarious purposes like hate speech, child abuse, and other illegal activities.

Right now, Zoom’s employees can enter meetings as a failsafe backdoor to crack down on abuse of its platform, but this would be impossible with an E2E encrypted connection. That’s why the company is limiting the availability of the enhanced security standard in an effort to prevent misuse. 


Zoom’s security consultant Alex Stamos also tweeted about the situation, explaining that the implementation of E2EE requires a “difficult balancing act”. Keeping E2EE demarcated to paid users more likely to actually require it will inevitably help, but Zoom has also stated its commitment to providing more comprehensive solutions in the future.

Evidently, the widespread need for a video conferencing solution and the multifaceted complexity of securing internet connections both complicate the process of working towards a more convenient, safe, and secure cloud. But hopefully, Zoom’s latest efforts will be able to keep up with the needs of its ever-growing user base.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G could be happening after all
Popular stories
Google’s Android TV dongle Sabrina to take on Roku and Amazon Fire sticks, priced $80
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II goes up for pre-order for real: here's everything you need to know
Popular stories
Phones with fastest wireless charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless