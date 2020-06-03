Zoom explains why it won't enable this major feature for free users

So this creates a difficult balancing act for Zoom, which is trying to both improve the privacy guarantees it can provide while reducing the human impact of the abuse of its product. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) June 3, 2020





Zoom’s security consultant Alex Stamos also tweeted about the situation, explaining that the implementation of E2EE requires a “difficult balancing act”. Keeping E2EE demarcated to paid users more likely to actually require it will inevitably help, but Zoom has also stated its commitment to providing more comprehensive solutions in the future.Evidently, the widespread need for a video conferencing solution and the multifaceted complexity of securing internet connections both complicate the process of working towards a more convenient, safe, and secure cloud. But hopefully, Zoom’s latest efforts will be able to keep up with the needs of its ever-growing user base.