Zoom on its way to revolutionizing video conferencing yet again

Zoom on its way to revolutionizing video conferencing yet again1
This is what Zoom’s President of Product and Engineering, Velchamy Sankarlingam had to say:
We are continuously looking for new ways to deliver happiness to our users and improve meeting productivity, and MT solutions will be key in enhancing our platform for Zoom customers across the globe. With our aligned missions to make collaboration frictionless - regardless of language, geographic location, or other barriers - we are confident Kites’ impressive team will fit right in with Zoom.
Kites & Zoom
Kites is a small startup company of twelve people, and it was founded in 2015 by Dr. Alex Waibel and Dr. Sebastian Stüker. The team will be merged with Zoom’s engineering department but will specifically work on machine translation.
Stüker and Waibel shared a comment stating their positive views on the merger:
Kites emerged with the mission of breaking down language barriers and making seamless cross-language interaction a reality of everyday life, and we have long admired Zoom for its ability to easily connect people across the world.
We know Zoom is the best partner for Kites to help advance our mission and we are excited to see what comes next under Zoom’s incredible innovation engine.
What Zoom and Kites are probably hoping to achieve here is translation in the form of live captions. This will essentially give you the option to have translation without the necessity of hiring a person. If successful, this innovation could be a monumental advancement in online communication, and Zoom will have once again proven its top spot in the market.