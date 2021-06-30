$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apps

Zoom on its way to revolutionizing video conferencing yet again

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Jun 30, 2021, 7:46 AM
1
Zoom on its way to revolutionizing video conferencing yet again
Zoom has proved itself to be one of the top video conferencing apps, especially in the last two years. It revolutionized the process of getting into an online meeting by making it as simple and frictionless as possible. Now, the company has invested in a technology that could change the game in online communication.

Live translation startup Kites GmbH is on its way to being bought by Zoom for a fee that is yet to be revealed. Kites will aid in the development and integration of machine translation to the Zoom Cloud meetings app. The goal of the collaboration is to dissolve the language barrier between people with different language backgrounds.

This is what Zoom’s President of Product and Engineering, Velchamy Sankarlingam had to say:

We are continuously looking for new ways to deliver happiness to our users and improve meeting productivity, and MT solutions will be key in enhancing our platform for Zoom customers across the globe. With our aligned missions to make collaboration frictionless - regardless of language, geographic location, or other barriers - we are confident Kites’ impressive team will fit right in with Zoom.

Kites & Zoom


Kites is a small startup company of twelve people, and it was founded in 2015 by Dr. Alex Waibel and Dr. Sebastian Stüker. The team will be merged with Zoom’s engineering department but will specifically work on machine translation.

Stüker and Waibel shared a comment stating their positive views on the merger:

Kites emerged with the mission of breaking down language barriers and making seamless cross-language interaction a reality of everyday life, and we have long admired Zoom for its ability to easily connect people across the world.

We know Zoom is the best partner for Kites to help advance our mission and we are excited to see what comes next under Zoom’s incredible innovation engine.


Zoom already has a feature that helps with translation in conversations called Simultaneous Interpretations. It enables video call participants to invite a live translator and have real-time translation throughout a meeting. The app lowers down the speech of the speaker and gives the spotlight to the translator’s voice.

What Zoom and Kites are probably hoping to achieve here is translation in the form of live captions. This will essentially give you the option to have translation without the necessity of hiring a person. If successful, this innovation could be a monumental advancement in online communication, and Zoom will have once again proven its top spot in the market.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Xiaomi patent hints at rollable smartphone which extends from two sides of the screen
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Xiaomi patent hints at rollable smartphone which extends from two sides of the screen
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G
Apple increasing 5G components suppliers for the iPhone 13
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple increasing 5G components suppliers for the iPhone 13
Apple tipped to release 10.9-inch OLED iPad Air in 2022, OLED iPad Pro in 2023
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Apple tipped to release 10.9-inch OLED iPad Air in 2022, OLED iPad Pro in 2023
Galaxy S21 FE to sport Samsung's fastest charging
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy S21 FE to sport Samsung's fastest charging
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless