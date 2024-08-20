Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Zoom can now host up to 1 million participants

Zoom can now host up to 1 million participants
Zoom has just announced a major milestone when it comes to the number of users a communication platform can host simultaneously. Starting today, Zoom offers those interested new single-use webinar offerings that can host up to 1 million attendees.

The app the everyone users won’t accommodate the impressive number traditionally, but Zoom is now selling webinars to customers who plan to organize large events. There are multiple webinars available to purchase for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1M attendee capacities.

Each of these single-use webinars includes support from Zoom’s Event Service team to ensure its quality. These are only available in the United States for the time being.

Zoom’s expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences. Now event organizers have the flexibility and power to host truly interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale and the ability to purchase large single-use webinars.


According to Zoom, this is the only webinar platform that can expand to fit the needs of events with 10K to 1M participants. Zoom’s webinars can host sessions up to 30 hours long, but that will depend on the customer’s purchase capacity plan.

In addition, the webinars feature up to 1,000 interactive video panelists, allowing hosts to broadcast messages with a user-friendly webinar platform. They’re also very easy to se up with just a few clicks.

No pricing has been unveiled, as those who are looking to purchase a single-use webinar that can host up to 100,000 participants are advised to contact Zoom’s sales department.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo's request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
