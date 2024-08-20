Zoom can now host up to 1 million participants
Up Next:
Zoom has just announced a major milestone when it comes to the number of users a communication platform can host simultaneously. Starting today, Zoom offers those interested new single-use webinar offerings that can host up to 1 million attendees.
The app the everyone users won’t accommodate the impressive number traditionally, but Zoom is now selling webinars to customers who plan to organize large events. There are multiple webinars available to purchase for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1M attendee capacities.
In addition, the webinars feature up to 1,000 interactive video panelists, allowing hosts to broadcast messages with a user-friendly webinar platform. They’re also very easy to se up with just a few clicks.
No pricing has been unveiled, as those who are looking to purchase a single-use webinar that can host up to 100,000 participants are advised to contact Zoom’s sales department.
The app the everyone users won’t accommodate the impressive number traditionally, but Zoom is now selling webinars to customers who plan to organize large events. There are multiple webinars available to purchase for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1M attendee capacities.
Each of these single-use webinars includes support from Zoom’s Event Service team to ensure its quality. These are only available in the United States for the time being.
Zoom’s expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences. Now event organizers have the flexibility and power to host truly interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale and the ability to purchase large single-use webinars.
According to Zoom, this is the only webinar platform that can expand to fit the needs of events with 10K to 1M participants. Zoom’s webinars can host sessions up to 30 hours long, but that will depend on the customer’s purchase capacity plan.
In addition, the webinars feature up to 1,000 interactive video panelists, allowing hosts to broadcast messages with a user-friendly webinar platform. They’re also very easy to se up with just a few clicks.
No pricing has been unveiled, as those who are looking to purchase a single-use webinar that can host up to 100,000 participants are advised to contact Zoom’s sales department.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: