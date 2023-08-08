Score massive savings on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 with your Education discount and trade-in

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5





Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Save: $440! Get a free storage upgrade. Save an additional $270 by taking advantage of your Education discount. You will also receive a $50 discount as a reservation bonus if you get your Z Fold 5 through this deal. $440 off (23%) $1479 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Save $270! Receive a free storage upgrade + use your Education discount to save an additional $100. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new phone through this deal. $270 off (24%) $849 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung



If you are a student or a teacher, you can also use your Education discount, which for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be up to $100 and for the Z Fold 5 up to $270.



Want to save even more? Well, why not trade in your old phone for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 ? You can get up to $900 off on the Z Flip 5 or $1000 off on the Z Fold 5 in instant trade-in credit, depending on the smartphone you want to trade in. However, we must also note that the trade-in will lower your Education discount.



So, as you can see, you can indeed score a massive saving on your new Galaxy foldable. But be sure to act fast, though. The pre-order period is ending soon, and these awesome ways to save big time will go away with it. This is why we strongly encourage you to get your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 today!