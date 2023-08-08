Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Score massive savings on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 with your Education discount and trade-in

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score massive savings on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 with your Education discount and
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are among the best phones on the market. They are stylish, they are powerful, and the best thing is you can get one at a whopping just jaw-dropping discount.

Samsung is offering both phones with a free storage upgrade. This means you will automatically save $120 if you get the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5. Furthermore, if you grab your new phone by tapping one of the buttons in this article, you will get an additional $50 in savings, which you can use to lower the price of your Galaxy foldable even further.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Save: $440!

Get a free storage upgrade. Save an additional $270 by taking advantage of your Education discount. You will also receive a $50 discount as a reservation bonus if you get your Z Fold 5 through this deal.
$440 off (23%)
$1479 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Save $270!

Receive a free storage upgrade + use your Education discount to save an additional $100. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new phone through this deal.
$270 off (24%)
$849 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

If you are a student or a teacher, you can also use your Education discount, which for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be up to $100 and for the Z Fold 5 up to $270.

Want to save even more? Well, why not trade in your old phone for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5? You can get up to $900 off on the Z Flip 5 or $1000 off on the Z Fold 5 in instant trade-in credit, depending on the smartphone you want to trade in. However, we must also note that the trade-in will lower your Education discount.

So, as you can see, you can indeed score a massive saving on your new Galaxy foldable. But be sure to act fast, though. The pre-order period is ending soon, and these awesome ways to save big time will go away with it. This is why we strongly encourage you to get your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 today!

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless