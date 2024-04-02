Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

YouTube app on your TV will now auto generate key moments from any video

By
Apps Google
YouTube app on your TV will now auto generate key moments from any video
If you spend as much time as I do watching YouTube videos, and your television is one of the devices you happen to watch them on, you'll be glad to know that your experience is about to get better. No more fumbling with that TV remote trying to find the exact moment in the video where that iconic line, or that cinematic shot, was shown. YouTube is now incorporating key moments on its TV app that will work similar to chapter marks on a DVD, only better.

YouTube's CEO, Neal Mohan, recently announced a cool new feature: auto-generated key moments. What that means is that there will no longer be a need to scrub through videos hoping to land on the good stuff. Now you can instantly jump to the most exciting, important, or hilarious parts.


When watching YouTube on your TV, you will be able to open the video progress bar and little white markers will appear. Those are the "key moments" that YouTube is pointing out for you. You can then use your remote's arrow keys to quickly skip between them, and YouTube will even show a little thumbnail and description. Hopefully this means that you'll no longer have to sit through rambling intros or less interesting sections.

This is reminiscent of the "chapters" that many YouTube creators already use and manually add to their videos, except that this feature automates the process and fills the gap when creators don't have time to do it themselves. It also follows another YouTube feature currently being tested where double tapping to skip ahead in a video takes you to the most exciting parts of the video instead, according to user data. This latter, however, is a YouTube Premium-exclusive experiment.

This update shows YouTube is paying attention to how people actually use its service. Watching hours-long videos on your TV takes dedication. This feature shows that YouTube wants to make that experience smoother, helping viewers find the content they're most excited about without the hassle.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless