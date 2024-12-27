Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

YouTube tests "Play something" button to help users find videos

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that could make it easier for users to find something to watch. The feature, which is currently in testing, is a "Play something" button that appears as a Floating Action Button (FAB) near the bottom of the screen. When tapped, it launches a Shorts player and starts playing random videos. It seems like YouTube wants to make it even easier for users to jump into watching content with the least amount of effort possible.

This isn't the first time YouTube has experimented with a "Play something" feature. In 2023, a Reddit user spotted a "Play something" banner, and another source noticed a new FAB that seemed to do the same thing, although it didn't actually use the phrase "Play Something" at that time. This latest round of testing seems to be a combination of those earlier ideas.

"Play something" banner in YouTube app. | Image credit — Android Authority
 

It's unclear when or if this feature will be rolled out to all users. However, what is known is that Google has been testing it for a while now, and it's possible that they're still trying to decide whether or not to go ahead with it. Maybe they're still working out the kinks or trying to figure out the best way to integrate it into the app.

This new feature could be a useful addition for those times when you're not sure what you want to watch. It could also help YouTube compete with other streaming services that offer similar features. For example, Netflix has a "Play Something" feature that plays a random show or movie.

Some people may find the "Play something" button to be intrusive, but it's likely that YouTube will give users the option to turn it off if they don't want to use it. It's also possible that YouTube will only show the button to users who haven't watched anything in a while.

I think this new feature could be a good way to discover new content on YouTube. I often find myself scrolling through the app for a long time without finding anything that I want to watch. This feature could help me find new videos that I might not have otherwise found.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

