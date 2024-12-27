YouTube tests "Play something" button to help users find videos

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It's unclear when or if this feature will be rolled out to all users. However, what is known is that Google has been testing it for a while now, and it's possible that they're still trying to decide whether or not to go ahead with it. Maybe they're still working out the kinks or trying to figure out the best way to integrate it into the app.This new feature could be a useful addition for those times when you're not sure what you want to watch. It could also help YouTube compete with other streaming services that offer similar features. For example, Netflix has a "Play Something" feature that plays a random show or movie.Some people may find the "Play something" button to be intrusive, but it's likely that YouTube will give users the option to turn it off if they don't want to use it. It's also possible that YouTube will only show the button to users who haven't watched anything in a while.I think this new feature could be a good way to discover new content on YouTube. I often find myself scrolling through the app for a long time without finding anything that I want to watch. This feature could help me find new videos that I might not have otherwise found.