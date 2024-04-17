Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

YouTube starts testing new algorithm for your Subscriptions feed

By
Apps
YouTube starts testing new algorithm for your Subscriptions feed
YouTube is constantly testing new features to improve users’ experience. These tests are more often than not available for a limited time and only for a small group of people.

Starting today, YouTube announced that is testing an optional personalized Subscriptions feed on mobile. An optional “Most Relevant” view for Subscriptions feeds should be available for select YouTube users.

If you’re one of the lucky users picked for the experiment, you can select the chip or avatar that says “Most Relevant” and your feed should automatically update to show content from Subscriptions you watch most often, or you’ve interacted with recently.

Since this is an optional feature, regular Subscriptions feed will remain the default setting, so you won’t have to worry about the experiment messing up your feed in case you don’t want to be part of it.

YouTube points out that the experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of viewers on mobile. Furthermore, the company says that the availability of the feature will be expanded based on feedback received from users.
