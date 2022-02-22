YouTube starts rolling out a new Live rings feature on mobile

“Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream,”





When a channel begins live streaming, a red ring will appear around the avatar of that channel. Users then will be able to go directly to the live stream (rather than visiting the creator’s profile page) by clicking on the avatar.The idea isn’t exactly new or original, as Instagram and TikTok have a similar approach to the concept. The new feature is already rolling out on mobile devices but there’s no word whether it will be available on desktop as well.