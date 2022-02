YouTube starts rolling out a new Live rings feature on mobile

“Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream,”







When a channel begins live streaming, a red ring will appear around the avatar of that channel. Users then will be able to go directly to the live stream (rather than visiting the creator’s profile page) by clicking on the avatar.



The idea isn’t exactly new or original, as Instagram and TikTok have a similar approach to the concept. The new feature is already rolling out on mobile devices but there’s no word whether it will be available on desktop as well.

YouTube is a huge place with millions of channels each firing out content on a regular basis. In the past few years streaming content live has become a trend, and people enjoy watching vlogs, reaction streams, and shows as they happen.Now, YouTube has started rolling out a new feature called “Live rings”, aimed to help YouTube users find livestream content. The new feature was announced by Neal Mohan , Chief Product Officer at YouTube - he posted a quick preview on his Twitter page.says Neal in his Twitter post.