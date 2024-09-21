Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

YouTube Premium prices have gone up again in some countries

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of a smartphone screen with the YouTube app icon
YouTube Premium subscribers across the globe are facing sticker shock as Google has announced significant price increases in several countries. This latest round of hikes, primarily affecting European users, follows similar increases in other regions, including the United States, earlier this year.

Some of the most dramatic increases have been observed in European countries, with some family plan subscribers seeing their monthly costs jump by nearly 40%. Here's a breakdown of some of the reported price changes:

In Ireland, Netherlands, Italy and Belgium, subscriptions went up from €11.99 to €13.99 for single plans and €17.99 to €25.99 for family plans. In Switzerland, single subscriptions went from 15.90 CHF to 17.90 CHF, while family plans went from 23.90 CHF to 33.90 CHF. Similar increases also impacted other regions, including Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia and Thailand.



Google's official justification for the price increases remains consistent with previous announcements, citing the need to "continue to deliver great service and features" and "support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube." However, users who subscribed to YouTube Premium through Apple on an Apple device are facing even steeper increases, with some reporting a 60% price hike. It appears this substantial increase is related to fees associated with using Apple's payment system.

The news of these price hikes has sparked a wave of cancellations, with many users expressing their frustration on social media and online forums. Some users are even comparing the new YouTube Premium prices to the combined cost of other popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO.

As a tech enthusiast and consumer, this news is a bit disheartening. While I understand the need for companies to adjust pricing to keep up with rising costs and continue providing quality services, these significant increases make me question the value proposition of YouTube Premium, especially compared to other streaming platforms. As a U.S. subscriber, I am currently not affected by this latest round of price increases, as my family plan rates already went up back in 2022.

That said, this latest development makes me nervous that we are due for another price increase here in the States. Even as much as I abhor sitting through ads when watching YouTube videos, I may need to re-evaluate my subscription if the price continues to rise beyond what I am currently paying.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Latest News

The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless