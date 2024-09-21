YouTube Premium prices have gone up again in some countries
Up Next:
YouTube Premium subscribers across the globe are facing sticker shock as Google has announced significant price increases in several countries. This latest round of hikes, primarily affecting European users, follows similar increases in other regions, including the United States, earlier this year.
Some of the most dramatic increases have been observed in European countries, with some family plan subscribers seeing their monthly costs jump by nearly 40%. Here's a breakdown of some of the reported price changes:
Google's official justification for the price increases remains consistent with previous announcements, citing the need to "continue to deliver great service and features" and "support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube." However, users who subscribed to YouTube Premium through Apple on an Apple device are facing even steeper increases, with some reporting a 60% price hike. It appears this substantial increase is related to fees associated with using Apple's payment system.
As a tech enthusiast and consumer, this news is a bit disheartening. While I understand the need for companies to adjust pricing to keep up with rising costs and continue providing quality services, these significant increases make me question the value proposition of YouTube Premium, especially compared to other streaming platforms. As a U.S. subscriber, I am currently not affected by this latest round of price increases, as my family plan rates already went up back in 2022.
Some of the most dramatic increases have been observed in European countries, with some family plan subscribers seeing their monthly costs jump by nearly 40%. Here's a breakdown of some of the reported price changes:
In Ireland, Netherlands, Italy and Belgium, subscriptions went up from €11.99 to €13.99 for single plans and €17.99 to €25.99 for family plans. In Switzerland, single subscriptions went from 15.90 CHF to 17.90 CHF, while family plans went from 23.90 CHF to 33.90 CHF. Similar increases also impacted other regions, including Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia and Thailand.
Email sent to one user notifying of the price increase. | Image credit — r/AppleBackground6383
Google's official justification for the price increases remains consistent with previous announcements, citing the need to "continue to deliver great service and features" and "support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube." However, users who subscribed to YouTube Premium through Apple on an Apple device are facing even steeper increases, with some reporting a 60% price hike. It appears this substantial increase is related to fees associated with using Apple's payment system.
The news of these price hikes has sparked a wave of cancellations, with many users expressing their frustration on social media and online forums. Some users are even comparing the new YouTube Premium prices to the combined cost of other popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO.
As a tech enthusiast and consumer, this news is a bit disheartening. While I understand the need for companies to adjust pricing to keep up with rising costs and continue providing quality services, these significant increases make me question the value proposition of YouTube Premium, especially compared to other streaming platforms. As a U.S. subscriber, I am currently not affected by this latest round of price increases, as my family plan rates already went up back in 2022.
That said, this latest development makes me nervous that we are due for another price increase here in the States. Even as much as I abhor sitting through ads when watching YouTube videos, I may need to re-evaluate my subscription if the price continues to rise beyond what I am currently paying.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: