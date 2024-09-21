YouTube Premium prices have gone up again in some countries









Google's official justification for the price increases remains consistent with previous announcements, citing the need to "continue to deliver great service and features" and "support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube." However, users who subscribed to YouTube Premium through Apple on an Apple device are facing even steeper increases, with some reporting a 60% price hike. It appears this substantial increase is related to fees associated with using Apple's payment system.



The news of these price hikes has sparked a wave of cancellations, with many users expressing their frustration on YouTube Premium prices to the combined cost of other popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO.



As a tech enthusiast and consumer, this news is a bit disheartening. While I understand the need for companies to adjust pricing to keep up with rising costs and continue providing quality services, these significant increases make me question the value proposition of YouTube Premium, especially compared to other streaming platforms. As a U.S. subscriber, I am currently not affected by this latest round of price increases, as my family plan rates already went up back in 2022





That said, this latest development makes me nervous that we are due for another price increase here in the States. Even as much as I abhor sitting through ads when watching YouTube videos, I may need to re-evaluate my subscription if the price continues to rise beyond what I am currently paying.