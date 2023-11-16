YouTube announces new features coming to Premium users
One of the biggest video platforms, YouTube, is getting new features for those who pay for the premium tier. Apart from early access to experimental features, YouTube Premium will be able to unlock promotional offers and deals from the company’s partners, as well as an enhanced video quality and special badges.
If you get picked after signing up for the new feature, you’ll be able to access it by tapping “Ask” beneath select videos. You can then start asking questions about the video or select a suggested prompt.
If you live in the United States, you can now head to your Premium benefits page and take advantage of one of the following offers:
After bringing its enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality to iOS, YouTube announced that Premium users will have access to the same feature on Android, web and smart TVs. Keep in mind that this will be enabled automatically based on your connection and viewing settings, but you can also manually enable it in the quality menu.
Last but not least, YouTube is rolling out badges that show a Premium user’s achievements on the platform. These badges only come to members 18 years or older and are located on the Your Premium benefits page.
But let’s start with the experimental features that Premium users will get. Starting today, premium customers have access to YouTube’s new experimental conversational AI tool. Available only in English, this new feature is rolling out to a limited number of YouTube Premium users in the United States on Android devices.
Another experimental feature coming to YouTube Premium is a new way of organizing comments by AI. This feature is aimed at creators and is meant to allow them to use comment summaries to quickly jump into discussions on their videos.
- In-game loot bundle for Genshin Impact
- 3 month trial of Discord Nitro
- 3 month trial of a Walmart+ membership
- 4 month trial of Calm Premium
- 3 month trial of PC Game Pass
