YouTube Premium subs on Android and iOS get a useful new feature dubbed "Listening controls"0
"Listening controls" rolling out to both Android and iOS for YouTube Premium subscribers
The Listening controls UI replaces all the options underneath the video window with a sheet containing main play/pause buttons, next/previous buttons, and 10-second rewind or forward buttons. Additionally, you get the ability to like the video, and the likes are displayed, save to a playlist, which you need to press and hold if you want the video to be added to a specific playlist. The sheet can be closed from the top right-hand corner.
When watching a music video, YouTube now displays a suggestion in the form of a pill over the player window that asks you whether you want to launch "Listening controls".
Once you activate the Listening controls, the sheet will be present when you switch to a new video from the Home feed, search, or do other stuff in the app. Although it is useful for music listening, the Listening controls are quite useful for any form of audio, such as, for example, podcasts.
On top of that, the "Listening controls" section gets rid of the "Up next" feed and therefore offers a clutter-free YouTube watching experience, while at the same time, makes it more convenient than to interact with the tiny icons in the video window that hide after a few seconds.