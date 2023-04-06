Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
YouTube now lets you find podcasts more easily in your favorite channels

Apps
1
YouTube now lets you find podcasts more easily in your favorite channels
As you probably know, podcasts have grown immensely in popularity over the past few years, and more and more people listen to podcasts on their way to work or school, for example.

Apps like Spotify and Apple Music offer a great selection of podcasts, and even podcast-focused channels have started to emerge on YouTube. And if you like listening to — or more precisely, watching — podcasts on YouTube, you will be happy to learn that finding podcasts on the platform just became easier.

As 9to5Google first reported, YouTube's channel pages now feature a new tab called "Podcasts." The new addition to the tab family will show you playlists that the channel's creator has marked as podcasts. As you can imagine, this is way better than browsing the creator's videos in order to find the podcast you are looking for. The new Podcasts tab should now be globally available and visible on both the web and mobile versions of YouTube.

You can now listen to podcasts directly from YouTube Music as well. As we reported back in February, Arielle Nissenblatt of SquadCast.fm tweeted that a podcast feature was coming to YouTube Music. And now, many users have started to see podcasts appearing on YouTube Music's home screen and search panel.

However, podcasts on YouTube Music are only available in the US, at least for now. Also, it appears that YouTube Music currently offers only podcast content uploaded to YouTube and marked as "podcast" on the platform.

