YouTube rolls out a new look for bottom bar icons

By
0comments
A close-up image of a smartphone screen displaying several Google app icons.
Last month, YouTube, the world's most popular video-sharing platform, announced that a range of new features and improvements would be coming to the app in the next few weeks. Some, like new playback speed controls, have already been rolled out. Now, there's another small update making its way to YouTube users.

A recent report reveals that updated bottom bar icons are now available to most YouTube users on both Android and iOS. While the layout of the navigation remains unchanged, four out of the five icons have received a refresh. Overall, the icons now feature thicker outlines compared to their previous versions.

The bottom bar before (left) and after the update (right). | Image credit – PhoneArena

As you can see from the screenshots, YouTube has made some tweaks to its bottom bar icons. The "plus" sign for creating content now sits in a gray circle without an outline. The subscriptions icon is more simplified, with a shallower design and rounder edges. The Home icon has also been refreshed, offering a clearer, more noticeable design. Meanwhile, the Shorts icon now sports thicker lines. The You tab remains unchanged.

The updated bottom bar is now rolling out with version 19.45 of YouTube for Android, and it's also available on iOS and the web. While this change might fly under the radar for many since it's not a major update, I think the new look makes the bottom bar feel a bit more polished compared to its previous design.

In other YouTube news, the app is testing some bigger changes that might not be everyone's cup of tea, myself included. For instance, it's working on a TikTok-like swipe-up gesture to skip to the next video. The app is also experimenting with AI-generated music remixes, which I think could be hit or miss. However, on the brighter side, YouTube decided to roll back the controversial PiP mini-player update, bringing back the old one that users preferred.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

