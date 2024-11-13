Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

YouTube experiments with AI-generated music remixes

Chances are you have already noticed AI sneaking into all sorts of apps, and YouTube is no exception. Now, the world's biggest video-sharing platform is testing yet another AI-driven feature.

AI lets creators remix music with just a prompt


YouTube is expanding its Dream Track experiment, which uses AI-generated voices from participating artists to create soundtracks. The latest feature allows creators to use AI to remix licensed songs for their Shorts.

A select group of creators can now experiment with prompts to tweak different aspects of a song, like its mood or genre. With this expanded Dream Track AI feature, YouTube will generate a customized, reimagined 30-second soundtrack.

These restyled soundtracks will have clear attribution to the original song through the Short itself and the Shorts audio pivot page, and will also clearly indicate that the track was restyled with AI.

– YouTube, November 2024

YouTube shared that the Dream Track experiment lets creators produce songs with AI-generated voices from artists like Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and John Legend. However, it's still unclear which songs can be reworked or which music labels are involved in this test.

Honestly, I don't totally get the appeal of this feature, but hey, maybe it's just me. It might actually help creators by letting them tweak a song's vibe to match their video better. That said, I doubt a lot of other artists will jump on board, which could mean this feature doesn't go fully mainstream. But who knows – time will tell.

In other YouTube news, the app is experimenting with a swipe-up gesture – very TikTok-inspired – to skip to the next video. It is also rolling out a fresh look for playback speed controls on both Android and iPhone. And a heads-up to early YouTube Music Premium users on special intro rates: a price bump is coming your way soon.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

