YouTube Music Winter 2024 recap is finally here





While the usual content is there, there is a small change to note. The playlist that the recap creates for you is not called "December-February Recap '24" instead of the old "Winter Recap '24." Perhaps, Google recognized it's a little too late to call it "Winter."









Other than that, expect to see the usual stats pertaining to your music listening habits, such as: Top artists, top tracks, top albums, top genres, top playlists, top moods, as well as the total time spent listening to music between December and February.





To find your Winter 2024 recap, simply open the YouTube Music app on your Android or iOS device, tap your profile picture located in the top-right corner, then select "Your Recap". The recap feature is currently only accessible via the mobile app.





While the Winter 2024 recap offers the familiar personalized breakdown of your listening habits, the delay and somewhat uninspired naming convention are less than ideal. Still, it's a fun way to get an overview of your musical tastes from the past few months.





Meanwhile, YouTube Music continues to work on some much-needed improvements when it comes to its handling of podcasts now that Google Podcasts app has been shut down. One of these, includes the fact that the podcasts team reached out to the community to get some feedback on what could be done to make things better. Additionally, the app is instituting an activity notifications feed, so that listeners could keep up to date on the latest news and releases from their favorite artists. Let's hope that YouTube Music continues on its current self-improvement path.

