YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users

The YouTube Music team just published a massive list of updates that have been rolled out to the platform between March and June. As it turns out, they've been busy updating everything from how we interact with our favorite tunes to how we discover new ones.

They've been focusing on making the app a one-stop shop for all things music, building a strong community, making it easy to use on all your devices, and using smart tech to make things even better. Since, the list of updates encompasses a period of about four months, it's quite a lengthy changelog. However, here's a quick rundown:

All-in-One Music Experience
  • [11 June] Comments on Samples
  • [24 March] Improvements to comments on mobile

Vibrant & Engaged Music Community
  • [17 June] New subscriptions settings
  • [10 June] Seasonal Recap
  • [7 May] Private playlist sharing
  • [11 April] Activity Feed
  • [12 March] Expanding YouTube Music & Premium to more countries
  • [4 March] Updated share panel on Android

Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere
  • [26 June] Improved Podcasts content on other devices
  • [13 June] Garmin watch integration
  • [6 June] Swipe to skip on iOS
  • [23 May] Recently played shelf on Smart TVs
  • [20 May] Start radio button on iOS player
  • [21 May] Gradient background on player page on iOS
  • [15 May] Podcast support in HomePod
  • [4 April] Improvements to casting on Android
  • [19 March] Double tap to like on iOS
  • [5 March] Upgraded headers for YouTube Music on Smart TVs

Intelligent and Assistive
  • [10 April] Downloads on web
  • [12 March] Sound Search on mobile & tablets
  • [3 March] Expanding Ai generated custom playlist art
  • [1 March] Filtering non-podcast episodes on search

All in all, it's clear that YouTube Music is working hard to make their app the best it can be for music lovers everywhere. They want it to be easy to use, fun to share with friends, and available wherever you go. Hopefully, efforts to make the app better for podcasts is in the pipeline, as that has been one of the biggest pain points in the app lately.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

