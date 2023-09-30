Google Podcasts to be discontinued and replaced with YouTube Music
While we don’t have the official numbers to support this, Google surely seems like one of the companies that discontinues the highest number of products. YouTube Originals, Google Stadia, YouTube Go, Android Auto for Phone Screens, YouTube Stories, and Google Play Movies & TV are just some of the services and apps that Google phased out in the last couple of years.
The ability to listen to podcasts on YouTube Music has been available in the United States without since the beginning of the year. The feature doesn’t require a paid membership and US customers have access to download, background play, as well as the ability to switch between audio and video podcasts.
The migration tools will be released once Google feels they’re a match for Podcasts users. Until then, the Mountain View company will be gathering feedback to make the transitioning process from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as smooth as possible.
Starting next year, we’ll be adding another name to the list of discontinued Google services: Podcasts. The search giant announced today that it will phase out Google Podcasts later in 2024, as the service will transition to YouTube Music.
The ability to listen to podcasts on YouTube Music has been available in the United States without since the beginning of the year. The feature doesn’t require a paid membership and US customers have access to download, background play, as well as the ability to switch between audio and video podcasts.
The reason Google Podcasts will be discontinued next year is because the service will be made available globally via YouTube Music before the end of 2023. As part of the transitioning process, Google says that it will help Podcasts users move over to its new home, YouTube Music.
For users, it means a simple migration tool and the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to their YouTube Music library, including shows not currently hosted by YouTube. For those who prefer a different listening platform, the tools will also include an option to download an OPML file of their show subscriptions, which they can upload to an app that supports their import.
The migration tools will be released once Google feels they’re a match for Podcasts users. Until then, the Mountain View company will be gathering feedback to make the transitioning process from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as smooth as possible.
Things that are NOT allowed: