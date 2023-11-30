YouTube Music is rolling out its 2023 recap with your personalized album art
YouTube Music is joining the party — along with Spotify and Apple Music — with its own 2023 Recap, offering users a personalized look back at their music listening habits over the past year. Just like Apple Music and Spotify, YouTube Music's Recap takes users on a journey through their listening history, highlighting their top artists, songs, genres, and moods.
The Recap starts off by showing you how much music you've listened to in 2023 and how many different artists you've checked out. Then, it reveals your top five musicians, along with some extra details like how many hours you've spent listening to them, how many of their songs you've played, your longest listening streak, and whether you're one of their top fans.
The YouTube Music 2023 Recap has been slowly rolling out over the past day, so if you haven't gotten yours yet, don't worry. It's worth the wait to take a nostalgic trip through your music listening habits and discover the artists, songs, and genres that defined your year.
To find your Recap, just open the YouTube Music app and tap on your profile picture. From there, you can either click on "Get Your Recap" to view the whole story or use the carousel to jump to a specific section.
YouTube Music Recap | Source - Google
New this year is "Your Album Cover," a personalized visual representation of your listening habits. YouTube Music picks out colors from your top tracks and combines them with a matching font and image to create a unique album cover that reflects your musical taste.
Next, the Recap dives into your song listening habits, showing you the total number of songs you've listened to in 2023, along with your top five songs, playlists, and albums. It also checks out your music moods, identifying the emotional themes that resonated with you throughout the year. These moods are categorized into three periods: beginning, middle, and end, with a top five list for each.
YouTube Music Recap personalized results
To wrap up the Recap, there's a genre breakdown, showing you the genres that dominated your listening experience, along with a final summary that sums up your overall musical journey in 2023. Throughout the Recap, you'll find buttons that let you quickly download or share your personalized story, but you can always just screenshot it if you prefer.
