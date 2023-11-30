YouTube Music is rolling out its 2023 recap with your personalized album art

New this year is "Your Album Cover," a personalized visual representation of your listening habits. YouTube Music picks out colors from your top tracks and combines them with a matching font and image to create a unique album cover that reflects your musical taste.Next, the Recap dives into your song listening habits, showing you the total number of songs you've listened to in 2023, along with your top five songs, playlists, and albums. It also checks out your music moods, identifying the emotional themes that resonated with you throughout the year. These moods are categorized into three periods: beginning, middle, and end, with a top five list for each.

YouTube Music Recap personalized results





To wrap up the Recap, there's a genre breakdown, showing you the genres that dominated your listening experience, along with a final summary that sums up your overall musical journey in 2023. Throughout the Recap, you'll find buttons that let you quickly download or share your personalized story, but you can always just screenshot it if you prefer.The YouTube Music 2023 Recap has been slowly rolling out over the past day, so if you haven't gotten yours yet, don't worry. It's worth the wait to take a nostalgic trip through your music listening habits and discover the artists, songs, and genres that defined your year.