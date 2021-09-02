YouTube reaches 50 million paid subscribers milestone for YouTube Music and Premium

YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium currently have more than 50 million subscribers



Google has been trying to launch a music subscription plenty of times in the last decade with several different products and names without much success, but it now seems YouTube has finally found the way to offer a Spotify-rivaling service in the name of YouTube Music. Currently, YouTube is found to be the fastest-growing paid music service in the world, according to Midia Research. It now has 8% of the world's subscribers; however, Spotify still holds the title of the king by a wide margin.





YouTube Music has been gaining new features and working on delivering a better user experience

It can be up to 100 songs long and gives you the endless autoplay option once you have reached the end. YouTube Music’s Replay Mix is situated next to the “My Supermix” playlist, which is found in the “Mixed for you” tab on the home page of the app.



