A dedicated YouTube Music App may be coming to more devices soon
As we already reported, Siri on HomePod will soon gain support for YouTube Music, which means you will be able to tell Siri to play songs directly from YouTube's streaming music service. However, it appears that Apple's HomePod won't be the only device gaining support for the service.
As 9to5Google first reported, YouTube Music will soon be available on more devices, according to an unnamed source familiar with the matter. For example, the source claims that Google is planning to release a new YouTube Music app specifically for Apple TV. At the moment, there is no information on whether Google plans to release a separate YouTube Music app on Android TV as well, but we have our hopes up that we will see such an app on Android TV too.
The source also informed the publication that a dedicated YouTube Music app is coming to other wearables as well, but they did not specify which ones. There is also no information on when Google plans to release the YouTube Music app on Apple TV and Garmin smartwatches.
9to5Google's source also claims that a dedicated YouTube Music app is also coming to Garmin smartwatches. At the moment, Garmin smartwatch users have access to Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music through the Connect IQ store, and it's great news that YouTube Music subscribers will also be able to listen to their favorite songs directly from their favorite Garmin smartwatch.
We are excited to see that Google is planning to make the YouTube Music app available to more and more devices. A lot of people are using the streaming service, and having a dedicated app always makes the user experience better.
