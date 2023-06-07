Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod

You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music
We have amazing news if you are a HomePod user that happens to prefer to listen to your favorite songs from YouTube Music instead of Apple Music. It appears you will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play music from YouTube's streaming service.

As a user on Reddit noticed on the Audio & Home slide of Apple's WWDC 2023 event (via Android Police), Siri will soon support YouTube Music on Apple's HomePod smart speakers. This means you will be able to tell Siri something like: "Siri, play Taylor Swift's Blank Space on YouTube Music," and Siri will directly start streaming the song from YouTube Music.



Most likely, you will also be able to set YouTube Music as your default music service on your HomePod in order to not specify that you want Siri to stream a song from YouTube Music every time. In addition to YouTube Music, the slider reveals that Siri on HomePod will support streaming from Tidal, Audible, and SoundCloud. Sadly, there is no mention of support for Spotify and Amazon Music.

Apple didn't say when it will roll out the support for YouTube Music, Tidal, Audible, and SoundCloud, but we presume it will be very soon. We must note, however, that you can stream songs from these streaming services on your HomePod right now by using your iPhone. But you can't ask Siri to directly play songs from them yet.

Giving Siri the ability to directly play music from services other than Apple Music is definitely a step in the right direction. After all, Apple Music is not the only streaming service out there, and many people prefer YouTube Music and Spotify. We are happy that Siri on HomePod will receive support for the former and hope it will soon receive support for the latter as well.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
Google Chat gets smart compose to make your messaging experience faster, easier
Google Chat gets smart compose to make your messaging experience faster, easier
Apple makes it easier for you to check out what it takes to be an AppStore dev
Apple makes it easier for you to check out what it takes to be an AppStore dev
Craft your own Galaxy Z Flip 4 style by entering Samsung’s Flex Your Design contest
Craft your own Galaxy Z Flip 4 style by entering Samsung’s Flex Your Design contest
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless