You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
We have amazing news if you are a HomePod user that happens to prefer to listen to your favorite songs from YouTube Music instead of Apple Music. It appears you will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play music from YouTube's streaming service.
As a user on Reddit noticed on the Audio & Home slide of Apple's WWDC 2023 event (via Android Police), Siri will soon support YouTube Music on Apple's HomePod smart speakers. This means you will be able to tell Siri something like: "Siri, play Taylor Swift's Blank Space on YouTube Music," and Siri will directly start streaming the song from YouTube Music.
Most likely, you will also be able to set YouTube Music as your default music service on your HomePod in order to not specify that you want Siri to stream a song from YouTube Music every time. In addition to YouTube Music, the slider reveals that Siri on HomePod will support streaming from Tidal, Audible, and SoundCloud. Sadly, there is no mention of support for Spotify and Amazon Music.
Giving Siri the ability to directly play music from services other than Apple Music is definitely a step in the right direction. After all, Apple Music is not the only streaming service out there, and many people prefer YouTube Music and Spotify. We are happy that Siri on HomePod will receive support for the former and hope it will soon receive support for the latter as well.
Apple didn't say when it will roll out the support for YouTube Music, Tidal, Audible, and SoundCloud, but we presume it will be very soon. We must note, however, that you can stream songs from these streaming services on your HomePod right now by using your iPhone. But you can't ask Siri to directly play songs from them yet.
