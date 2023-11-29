Spotify Wrapped returns this year with revamped design, new features
Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here to provide users with their listening habits and all sorts of other music-related information. Think of it as a year-in-review of your top songs, which also includes details about the most popular artists and podcasts.
This year’s Spotify Wrapped features a revamped design that looks a lot cooler than what we were used to from previous years. On top of that, Spotify added new features that provide users with even more interesting info.
This feature matches your listening habits with one of Spotify’s 12 characters that determine the type of music you listened to in 2023. For example, if you’re paired with the Vampire, it means that you listen to emotional, atmospheric music more than most, while a match with the Hunter means that you skip tracks more than other listeners, always searching for new favorites.
Apart from that, Spotify users will also get the usual Top 5 Artists feature, which allows them to see the month their listening peaked for each artist this year. Related to this is the “Your Artist Messages,” which means you’ll get to hear from one of your top artists within your personalized Wrapped.
For starters, Spotify Wrapped 2023 includes the so-called “Sound Town” feature, which matches users with a city based on their listening habits this year. Another funny feature that you’ll be able to check out this year is “Me in 2023.”
Also, Spotify announced that it’s adding the Wrapped feed on the app’s Home screen on mobile. Listener favorites have been added to the experience this year too, including DJ and Blend. However, the DJ experience will only be available for the first week following the launch of Wrapped.
