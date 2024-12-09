Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

YouTube Music gets timestamp sharing with new update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google Music
YouTube Music app icon on a phone's home screen with other apps around it.
Just like YouTube's mobile app got updated earlier this year, this time YouTube Music for Android and iOS is getting some update love from Google.

YouTube Music allows you to share a specific song with somebody, and now you'll be able to share with a specific timestamp. This would be quite useful for podcasts.

The Share sheet now adds a small “Start at x:xx” toggle in the top-right corner. The feature works just like its counterpart on the regular YouTube app: it adds the hour, minutes and seconds to the URL of the shared song or audio if you select that you want to share with a timestamp.

The feature seems to be the most useful for podcasts, but it can be quite helpful for long concert recordings or even songs if you wish someone to listen to a particular part. The addition of this feature also helps with consistency across different YouTube-branded applications.

Timestamp sharing is now available with a server-side update to YouTube Music for Android and iOS. It's also available on the web.


YouTube Music has been getting quite a lot of new features recently and is becoming a very attractive alternative to Spotify. Recently, it introduced a simply epic feature called "Speed dial" which has your favorite recent songs positioned on your home screen so you can easily click and dive right into the music.

Recently, YouTube Music released its 2024 Recap showing stats from your listening habits, just like Spotify's Wrapped. The recap is a yearly overview showing your top artists and songs in a personalized presentation made just for you.

Personally, I was initially quite doubtful about trying YouTube Music. I had Spotify for a very long time and I liked it. However, recently I got a YouTube Premium subscription for a different reason (cough, ads, cough) and was happy to learn YouTube Music is included, which had me test it. Some songs (especially live performances) that I was used to not finding on Spotify were available on YouTube Music, which honestly grabbed my attention the most.

Frankly, I'm very pleased with the large number of songs and the app itself. I may be ditching my Spotify account now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless