YouTube Music gets timestamp sharing with new update
Just like YouTube's mobile app got updated earlier this year, this time YouTube Music for Android and iOS is getting some update love from Google.
YouTube Music allows you to share a specific song with somebody, and now you'll be able to share with a specific timestamp. This would be quite useful for podcasts.
The feature seems to be the most useful for podcasts, but it can be quite helpful for long concert recordings or even songs if you wish someone to listen to a particular part. The addition of this feature also helps with consistency across different YouTube-branded applications.
YouTube Music has been getting quite a lot of new features recently and is becoming a very attractive alternative to Spotify. Recently, it introduced a simply epic feature called "Speed dial" which has your favorite recent songs positioned on your home screen so you can easily click and dive right into the music.
Recently, YouTube Music released its 2024 Recap showing stats from your listening habits, just like Spotify's Wrapped. The recap is a yearly overview showing your top artists and songs in a personalized presentation made just for you.
Personally, I was initially quite doubtful about trying YouTube Music. I had Spotify for a very long time and I liked it. However, recently I got a YouTube Premium subscription for a different reason (cough, ads, cough) and was happy to learn YouTube Music is included, which had me test it. Some songs (especially live performances) that I was used to not finding on Spotify were available on YouTube Music, which honestly grabbed my attention the most.
The Share sheet now adds a small “Start at x:xx” toggle in the top-right corner. The feature works just like its counterpart on the regular YouTube app: it adds the hour, minutes and seconds to the URL of the shared song or audio if you select that you want to share with a timestamp.
Timestamp sharing is now available with a server-side update to YouTube Music for Android and iOS. It's also available on the web.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
Frankly, I'm very pleased with the large number of songs and the app itself. I may be ditching my Spotify account now!
