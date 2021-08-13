Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

You will now be able to search downloaded songs on YouTube Music via the search bar, even if you're offline

Iskra Petrova
By
0
YouTube Music has been getting loads of helpful and useful features lately in attempts to better compete with other popular music streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music. Now, Android Headlines reports about a new feature, further improving the search functionality of the app: downloads searching.

You will now be able to search downloaded songs directly from the search bar


Previously, in order to find the downloaded songs in the YouTube Music app, you had to go to Library > Downloads. Now, however, things are improving in accessing your downloaded content. The new update brings a new tab in your search results, named "Downloads".


This way, when you search for a song, you'll be able to locate it more easily. The feature will work even if you're offline, but then you'll have only two tabs appear – YouTube Music and Downloads. And the YouTube Music tab will be, as expected, empty if you're offline.

The new search feature that allows you to locate downloads directly from the search bar has been a highly-anticipated feature of YouTube Music. It is especially useful for people who mostly use the app in offline mode. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to find their favorite song faster.

Also read:Spotify vs Apple Music vs YouTube Music

Other recent updates the YouTube Music app got include a new Replay Mix playlist, similar to Spotify's "On Repeat", and a feature to put your music on repeat when you're casting to a home speaker, for example. The latter is something users of other music streaming platforms have had for a while, and it got added to YouTube Music in February of this year.

