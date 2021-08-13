You will now be able to search downloaded songs on YouTube Music via the search bar, even if you're offline

You will now be able to search downloaded songs directly from the search bar

This way, when you search for a song, you'll be able to locate it more easily. The feature will work even if you're offline, but then you'll have only two tabs appear – YouTube Music and Downloads. And the YouTube Music tab will be, as expected, empty if you're offline.

The new search feature that allows you to locate downloads directly from the search bar has been a highly-anticipated feature of YouTube Music. It is especially useful for people who mostly use the app in offline mode. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to find their favorite song faster.





Other recent updates the YouTube Music app got include a new Replay Mix playlist, similar to Spotify's "On Repeat", and a feature to put your music on repeat when you're casting to a home speaker, for example. The latter is something users of other music streaming platforms have had for a while, and it got added to YouTube Music in February of this year.



