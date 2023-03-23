YouTube Music tests placing your favorite artists' radios on home page
Who doesn't like finding new music? Especially, music you like from artists you already listen to or enjoy? This functionality is actually crucial for a good streaming service. And now, Android Police reports YouTube Music is placing Artist Radio Stations front and center in the app to better help you find awesome music you'll like from artists you like, quicker.
Spotify placed artists radios usually in search results, but YouTube Music seems to be betting on another horse: placing the artist-based radio on the home screen of the app. This is still a test for now, so do keep in mind that not everyone will be seeing this update just yet.
This playlist is basically made from artists you like and musicians they've worked with. So this way you'd get to listen to songs from your favorite artists and discover similar music too. What's even cooler is that you will be able to fine-tune the radio by mood (chill, discover, etc.) just like you are able to refine recommendations in the Home tab.
YouTube Music's latest test is aimed to draw attention to artist-based radio streams
If you're one of the people for whom the test is active, you will see a new section called "Artist radios" front and center on your homepage, as users on Reddit spotted.
Here's how the test feature looks. (Image Source - user cancerkol on Reddit
Custom radios are not a new thing, and both Spotify and YouTube Music have had the feature for a while. But with this new test, the Artist radios will be much easier to reach so you can enjoy your favorite artists while discovering new music at the same time. For now, it seems this is an A/B test, and there's no official release date for this change just yet. When we know more, so will you, so stay tuned!
