YouTube mobile simplifies sharing videos from specific time points

YouTube, the go-to platform for all things video, has made sharing specific moments in videos on mobile devices much easier. Before, sharing a specific part of a video from your phone meant manually fiddling with the video's URL. Now, the YouTube mobile app adds a timestamp automatically when you share a video, taking you right to the moment you want to share.

It's not a perfect system yet. You can't manually type in the exact timestamp you want; the app shares the point you're currently watching. If you need to fine-tune it, you'll have to scrub through the video's timeline. But it's a big improvement over the old way of doing things.

Timestamp sharing with the YouTube mobile app | Image credit — 9to5Google

This feature isn't live for everyone yet, so if you don't see it, try updating your YouTube app and clearing its cache.

This is a small but significant update that makes YouTube on mobile even more user-friendly. Sharing a specific moment in a video, whether it's a funny clip, a crucial piece of information, or just a part you want to discuss, is now as simple as tapping a few buttons.

This new feature is particularly useful for educational content, tutorials, and long-form videos where specific segments are more relevant than the entire video. For creators, this means more opportunities for engagement, as viewers can easily share and discuss specific parts of their content.

For those who still prefer the old method or need more precise control over the timestamp, manually editing the URL is still an option. This flexibility ensures that both casual users and those who need more granular control over their sharing can make the most of this feature.

Whether you're a casual viewer or a content creator, this new timestamp sharing feature on YouTube mobile is a welcome addition that enhances the overall user experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

