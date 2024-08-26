YouTube mobile simplifies sharing videos from specific time points

Timestamp sharing with the YouTube mobile app | Image credit — 9to5Google









Whether you're a casual viewer or a content creator, this new timestamp sharing feature on YouTube mobile is a welcome addition that enhances the overall user experience.

This feature isn't live for everyone yet, so if you don't see it, try updating your YouTube app and clearing its cache.This is a small but significant update that makes YouTube on mobile even more user-friendly. Sharing a specific moment in a video, whether it's a funny clip, a crucial piece of information, or just a part you want to discuss, is now as simple as tapping a few buttons.This new feature is particularly useful for educational content, tutorials, and long-form videos where specific segments are more relevant than the entire video. For creators, this means more opportunities for engagement, as viewers can easily share and discuss specific parts of their content.For those who still prefer the old method or need more precise control over the timestamp, manually editing the URL is still an option. This flexibility ensures that both casual users and those who need more granular control over their sharing can make the most of this feature.