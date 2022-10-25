YouTube now lets you vote which new features it should prioritize for its TV and console apps
Wouldn't it be great if we could decide what features app developers should add to their applications? To be able to choose between various options and pick those that we want developers to prioritize and work on? Well, it looks like YouTube now lets us do exactly that.
In a recent blog post, the video platform announced that the YouTube community will now be able to vote on which features will be implemented first on the TV and console versions of the platform.
It's also a great idea to visit the announcement thread from time to time. YouTube stated that it will update it when it starts working on one of the feedback requests or when there is other news from its development teams.
Every quarter, the announcement thread will be updated with the top feature requests people want YouTube on TV and consoles to have. For a better visibility, these requests will be marked as recommended answers. If you see a request that you want and would like the YouTube team to prioritize, you can upvote it. The features that have received the most upvotes will be prioritized by development teams.
Also, if you have a feature request that is not in the list, you can reply directly to the announcement post and share your idea. If there are lots of similar replies like yours, your request will be added to the voting list.
