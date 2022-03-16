YouTube working on a new home feed with dimmed background for videos on autoplay

YouTube testing new changes to the Playback in feed feature

If you want to access the controls, you need to tap on the three-dot expanded menu option that will be alongside the video title, channel icon, and the count of views. Pretty much, to some, this change might appear a bit intrusive.







However, it is most probably in testing so that the YouTube auto-playing feature gets more immersive. Basically, the feature is reminiscent of the Turn Off the Lights extension for Chrome, which goes and dims all other elements of the UI except for the video player. For people who want to focus on the content in the video, this feature will prove to be quite useful.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up