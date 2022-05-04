YouTube Go is going away this August
The world is now a better place - broadband internet is everywhere, data prices are falling, and practically every smartphone out there can surf the web well enough. There’s no sarcasm in these words, guys - and the latest news from Google proves it!
Earlier this year, the search giant announced that it will retire the Lite mode in Chrome, saying that “In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in cost for mobile data in many countries, and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimize data usage and improve web page loading.”
Again, the reasoning behind the retirement of this app lies in the fact that entry-level devices have become so powerful that they can run the main YouTube app well enough, and connectivity and data prices are not a critical issue anymore.
Google says that it’s working on additional user controls that help to decrease mobile data usage for viewers with limited data, so any fringe cases can be addressed. YouTube Go lacks several features compared to the main app, including the ability to comment, post, create content, and use dark themes.
There are, however, some question marks around the transition to the main YouTube app. Some users have raised concerns about functionalities that are not present on the current free version of YouTube, the ability to download videos and watch them later, and also the option to disable YouTube shorts in your feed.
Tell us what you think. Have you ever used YouTube Go, and if so - what will you miss about it when it’s gone?
