Google waves goodbye to Chrome Lite Mode on Android

Goodbye Lite Mode

“On March 29th, 2022, with the release of Chrome M100 to the stable channel, we’ll turn off Lite mode, a Chrome feature for Android that we introduced back in 2014 as Chrome Data Saver to help people use less mobile data on their phones and load web pages faster,”

“In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in cost for mobile data in many countries, and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimize data usage and improve web page loading. Although Lite mode is going away, we remain committed to ensuring Chrome can deliver a fast webpage loading experience on mobile.”

How to limit your data usage on Android and iPhone?

How to set data usage limit on Android

Navigate to your phone’s Settings Tap on Connections. ​ Find the option that says Data Usage Go to Billing cycle and data warning In this section you can set a limit, turn a warning when this limit has been reached, or cut your mobile connection altogether when this happens.

How to set data usage limit on iPhone

Navigate to your phone’s Settings Tap on Cellular Select the option that says Cellular Data Options In this section, you can toggle on Low Data Mode, which pauses automatic updates and background tasks

