YouTube cancels an experiment that wanted to lock the 4K resolution behind a paywall
If you spend a lot of your spare time on YouTube, you know that the best way to watch your favorite YouTubers is in 4K/2160p or 8K/4320p. However, some users recently reported on Reddit and Twitter that the platform has been showing them that they need a premium subscription to watch videos in 4K.

If you, too, have been worried that YouTube will make you pay $12 per month to watch videos in 4K or higher, don't be. Apparently, this was some kind of experiment that has now ended (via 9to5Google). As YouTube shared on Twitter, the restriction has been turned off, and now all viewers should be able to access 4K quality resolutions without having a premium membership.


Now, YouTube doesn't say why it ended the experiment. We suspect the reason is the backlash the trial has received — especially on Reddit. After all, no one wants to start paying for something they previously received for free. And YouTube has offered the ability to watch videos in 4K for free since 2010 and in 8K since 2015.

One interesting thing, though, is that in another tweet in Japanese, the YouTube team has provided a link with instructions on how users can give feedback on the 4K resolution trial. So, if you believe that YouTube should never put 4K and possibly 8K resolutions behind a paywall, feel free to express your feelings by giving feedback.
