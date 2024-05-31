Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube app rolling out a redesigned "Cast" menu that lacks a "Disconnect" button

By
0comments
YouTube app rolling out a redesigned "Cast" menu that lacks a "Disconnect" button
YouTube has been gradually rolling out a redesigned Cast menu, first introduced in YouTube Music, to its main app on both Android and iOS devices. This updated interface replaces the central "Cast to" prompt with a floating bottom sheet featuring rounded corners.

Previously, tapping the Cast icon would open a prompt in the middle of the screen, allowing users to select a device. During an active casting session, this button offered volume control, while options like Voice search and Remote appeared for compatible televisions. Additionally, there was a prominent "Disconnect" button located in the bottom-right corner for easy session termination.

YouTube app rolling out a redesigned &quot;Cast&quot; menu that lacks a &quot;Disconnect&quot; button
Credit: 9to5Google

The new "Select a device" menu, however, doesn't span the entire screen width. Once playback starts, a thumbnail of the playing content appears, along with voice and remote buttons in the corner. Users can switch to a different device at any point using the "Select different device" option.

YouTube app rolling out a redesigned &quot;Cast&quot; menu that lacks a &quot;Disconnect&quot; button
Credit: 9to5Google

While this redesign aims to streamline the casting experience, it's not without its drawbacks. As noted by 9to5Google, a common complaint among users is the absence of the familiar Disconnect button. To end a casting session, users now need to tap "This phone," which transfers playback to their mobile device, followed by manually pausing the content. This two-step process is less convenient than the previous one-click Disconnect option. Despite this inconvenience, there are alternative ways to stop casting, as users can make use of the Google Home app or the Android media switcher to terminate a session.

The rollout of the new Cast menu hasn't been widespread, with some users on iOS and Android already seeing the changes while others haven't. This suggests that the update is being gradually implemented and may not be available to everyone immediately. As the rollout continues, it remains to be seen whether YouTube will address the user feedback and potentially reintroduce the convenient Disconnect option in a future update.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless