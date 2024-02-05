Google makes a 180-degree change and now plans on making a YouTube app for Vision Pro





The huge price tag for Vision Pro (which starts at $3,499) might scare off from spending time and money on a dedicated Netflix app but the early reaction from Vision Pro users, especially those who have taken the device outside, is that Apple is giving us a preview of the future of computing. And eventually, the Vision Pro could morph into the small smart glasses that could replace the iPhone.





Whether Netflix wakes up and sees the potential of the Vision Pro remains to be seen, but it's not like Netflix subscribers can't use Safari on the spatial computer to open the Netflix website. Users just won't get features like Environments that allow users to choose from different surroundings to watch movies.









For example, Disney+ users can select one of four different Environments including "the Disney+ Theater, inspired by the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood; the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.; Marvel’s Avengers Tower overlooking downtown Manhattan; and the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, facing a binary sunset on the planet Tatooine from the Star Wars galaxy."





While Netflix remains unmoved by the excitement generated by the release of the Vision Pro, one company that has done a quick reverse is Google and the word out of Mountain View is that a YouTube app for Vision Pro is in the works. YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby told The Verge, "We're excited to see Vision Pro launch and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap."





Like Netflix, Vision Pro users can view the YouTube website via Safari right now and you can get a glimpse of it by watching the video created by influencer Casey Neistat who donned the headset for a trip to Times Square via the subway. At one point, while sitting on a bench in Times Square, Casey explains which windows he has open at the moment and one of them was the YouTube website which was opened on Safari.




