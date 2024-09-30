Youtube and SESAC reach an agreement, returning its music library to the platform
YouTube and YouTube Music users can breathe a sigh of relief as the platforms have reached a deal with SESAC, ensuring the return of a vast library of music that was temporarily unavailable. The brief disruption, caused by a licensing disagreement, left many users frustrated with missing songs and error messages. The swift resolution, however, signals a commitment from both parties to ensure uninterrupted access to music for millions of users.
The temporary removal of SESAC-represented content highlighted the complex landscape of music licensing and the challenges platforms like YouTube face in securing agreements with various rights holders. For users, it served as a reminder of how reliant we've become on streaming services for our daily dose of music.
As a music lover and a frequent user and subscriber of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, I am relieved to see that the issue has been resolved quickly. This incident serves as a good reminder of how intricate the music industry is, and how important licensing agreements are in enabling platforms to offer a vast music library. It's great to see that YouTube and SESAC were able to come to an agreement, and I am excited to get back to enjoying my favorite tunes.
SESAC, a prominent performance rights organization, represents the copyrights of numerous songwriters and publishers. Its catalog boasts a wide range of musical genres and artists, including popular names like Adele, Bob Dylan, and Neil Diamond. The licensing agreement with YouTube enables the platform to legally stream and perform music from SESAC’s vast repertoire.
If you’re in the United States ️we're happy to share that YouTube has reached a deal with SESAC. Content (that was previously blocked) will be restored across YouTube services over the next day or two. We appreciate all your patience— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 30, 2024
Team YouTube post on X confirming the return of SESAC previously blocked music to the platform
The swift return of SESAC’s music catalog is a positive development for both YouTube and its users. The platform can continue to offer a diverse and comprehensive music library, while users can enjoy uninterrupted access to their favorite songs and artists. The resolution also underscores the importance of ongoing collaboration and negotiation between platforms and rights holders to ensure a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem for music consumption.
