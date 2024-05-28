Google says YouTube video skipping issue with ad blockers is a performance update, not a crackdown















Despite this clarification, YouTube reiterates its stance on ad blockers, as their use violates YouTube's Terms of Service. The platform urges, as it has been for some time now, that its users to support content creators by either allowing ads or opting for



YouTube has provided a There's some speculation that this performance update might be interacting with ad blockers, leading to the skipping issue. However, YouTube hasn't explicitly confirmed this. Interestingly, according to 9to5Google, at least one user has reported experiencing this problem even without an ad blocker.Despite this clarification, YouTube reiterates its stance on ad blockers, as their use violates YouTube's Terms of Service. The platform urges, as it has been for some time now, that its users to support content creators by either allowing ads or opting for YouTube Premium , which provides an ad-free experience.YouTube has provided a support page for users who wish to continue using ad blockers elsewhere while still allowing ads on YouTube. This suggests a balance between the needs of creators, viewers, and the platform itself.





While the recent video skipping issue may have raised concerns among ad blocker users, it seems to be a side effect of a performance update rather than a direct action against ad blockers. As YouTube continues to evolve, finding ways to balance the needs of all parties involved will remain a major challenge.