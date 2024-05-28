Google says YouTube video skipping issue with ad blockers is a performance update, not a crackdown

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Over the past few days, many YouTube users, especially those who use ad blockers, have experienced a peculiar issue: videos automatically skipping to the end. This has led to speculation about YouTube's new stance on ad blockers and whether this is a deliberate attempt to discourage their use. However, YouTube has clarified the situation.

In a statement to 9to5Google, YouTube attributed this behavior to a recent push to improve the platform's overall performance and reliability. This initiative, they say, is unrelated to their ongoing efforts to curb the use of ad blockers. While this change may inadvertently affect the viewing experience for those using ad blockers, it's not a direct consequence of YouTube's ad blocker crackdown. This is the exact quote:

Ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service, and we’ve been urging users for some time to support their favorite creators and allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. An unrelated push to improve YouTube’s performance and reliability may be resulting in suboptimal viewing experiences for ad blocker users.


There's some speculation that this performance update might be interacting with ad blockers, leading to the skipping issue. However, YouTube hasn't explicitly confirmed this. Interestingly, according to 9to5Google, at least one user has reported experiencing this problem even without an ad blocker.

Despite this clarification, YouTube reiterates its stance on ad blockers, as their use violates YouTube's Terms of Service. The platform urges, as it has been for some time now, that its users to support content creators by either allowing ads or opting for YouTube Premium, which provides an ad-free experience.

YouTube has provided a support page for users who wish to continue using ad blockers elsewhere while still allowing ads on YouTube. This suggests a balance between the needs of creators, viewers, and the platform itself. 

While the recent video skipping issue may have raised concerns among ad blocker users, it seems to be a side effect of a performance update rather than a direct action against ad blockers. As YouTube continues to evolve, finding ways to balance the needs of all parties involved will remain a major challenge.
