YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users

The 1080p Premium tier offers a higher bitrate than the standard 1080p option, which means that videos will play with a higher quality and less buffering. This is especially beneficial for users with high-speed internet connections and large TVs.





Now, it appears that the feature is finally moving on from iOS and propagating to Android and Google TV devices, as reported by 9to5Google based on posts on Reddit and Twitter . However, it also looks like this is only live for a few select users at the moment.













It is clear that this feature is another way in which Google can promote subscriptions to YouTube Premium. That service in particular underwent a significant increase last year on the price of its family plan , which I can only imagine prompted some cancellations.



The introduction of the 1080p Premium tier, and the fact that it is now being expanded beyond iOS, is a sign that YouTube is committed to providing its users with the best possible viewing experience. It remains to be seen whether the new tier will be successful, but it is a welcome addition to the YouTube lineup.