YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
YouTube is testing a new 1080p Premium tier with a enhanced bitrate for Android and Google TV users. This is a feature that is exclusive to YouTube Premium members and delivers videos in extra crisp quality.
The introduction of the 1080p Premium tier, and the fact that it is now being expanded beyond iOS, is a sign that YouTube is committed to providing its users with the best possible viewing experience. It remains to be seen whether the new tier will be successful, but it is a welcome addition to the YouTube lineup.
The new tier was first spotted earlier this year when the option showed up for several users. It turned out that the feature was being tested for selected iOS users, which is the operating system that Google chose as a playground for this and several other features.
At the time, this sparked rumors that YouTube had plans to lock 1080p playback to its premium subscribers. It turns out, as confirmed by Google, that this feature is simply a perk that is being offered for premium subscribers.
The 1080p Premium tier offers a higher bitrate than the standard 1080p option, which means that videos will play with a higher quality and less buffering. This is especially beneficial for users with high-speed internet connections and large TVs.
Now, it appears that the feature is finally moving on from iOS and propagating to Android and Google TV devices, as reported by 9to5Google based on posts on Reddit and Twitter. However, it also looks like this is only live for a few select users at the moment.
While all users will still have access to 1080p, this enhanced 1080p quality setting will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.- via blog.youtube
It is clear that this feature is another way in which Google can promote subscriptions to YouTube Premium. That service in particular underwent a significant increase last year on the price of its family plan, which I can only imagine prompted some cancellations.
