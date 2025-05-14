Your laptop might be an easy target and Lenovo's trying to change that
With new AI-powered tools, Lenovo is going after the security gap most hackers love to exploit.
Up Next:
Cybersecurity has become more important than ever, especially with new digital threats popping up constantly. And big tech companies are trying to protect us from them with new solutions (every now and then). For example, Google recently added new protections to Chrome and Android and Lenovo is now stepping up too with a fresh set of tools aimed at those most at risk.
These solutions are part of the broader Lenovo ThinkShield portfolio, which typically includes security features built right into laptops like ThinkPads. But unlike those built-in protections, these new ThinkShield Solutions are software- and service-based tools that can be added to Lenovo laptops or other devices for an extra layer of managed security.
Schools are also heavily targeted due to the amount of student data they store. Between 2018 and mid-September 2023, ransomware attacks on educational institutions exposed over 6.7 million records and caused an estimated $53 billion in downtime globally.
What makes it worse is that many of these organizations aren't prepared to bounce back from an attack. A lot of them don't have formal training, security protocols or even a basic risk management plan in place. That is exactly what Lenovo is trying to fix.
With this new offering, Lenovo is clearly trying to close the gap for those who need strong cybersecurity but don't have massive budgets or teams – and it is doing so with some solid industry partners behind it. ThinkShield Solutions is available now in markets worldwide.
Lenovo just introduced ThinkShield Solutions, a new lineup of security tools aimed at protecting small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), schools and other organizations that don't have big IT teams but still face serious risks.
These solutions are part of the broader Lenovo ThinkShield portfolio, which typically includes security features built right into laptops like ThinkPads. But unlike those built-in protections, these new ThinkShield Solutions are software- and service-based tools that can be added to Lenovo laptops or other devices for an extra layer of managed security.
SMBs and schools are often easy targets for cybercriminals because their security is usually less advanced than what you'd find at large companies. In fact, most cyberattacks are directed at SMBs, with the average incident costing close to $255,000.
What makes it worse is that many of these organizations aren't prepared to bounce back from an attack. A lot of them don't have formal training, security protocols or even a basic risk management plan in place. That is exactly what Lenovo is trying to fix.
Even though SMBs and schools are frequently attacked, many suffer under the misperception they are either too small to be a target or their resources are too limited for right-purpose security solutions to be within their budgets. With ThinkShield Solutions, Lenovo has teamed up with the best in the industry to bring unparalleled cybersecurity expertise and support to lean IT and security teams.
– Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions, Lenovo, May 2025
So, what exactly do these new ThinkShield Solutions include?
Recommended Stories
- ThinkShield Extended Detection & Response (XDR), powered by SentinelOne, uses AI to detect and respond to threats across emails, networks, cloud and endpoints. It automates much of the threat management process to cut down response time and reduce the risk of breaches.
- ThinkShield Data Defense Select, powered by Cigent, protects data throughout its entire lifecycle. It builds defense directly into storage devices and adds extra layers like encryption and multi-factor authentication to secure sensitive files – even when they leave the device.
- ThinkShield Hardware Defense, powered by Sepio, gives IT teams better visibility and control over hardware assets. It helps build a trusted inventory of connected devices and flags known vulnerabilities, so security teams can act fast without being overwhelmed.
With this new offering, Lenovo is clearly trying to close the gap for those who need strong cybersecurity but don't have massive budgets or teams – and it is doing so with some solid industry partners behind it. ThinkShield Solutions is available now in markets worldwide.
Things that are NOT allowed: