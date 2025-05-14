Your laptop might be an easy target and Lenovo's trying to change that

– Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions, Lenovo, May 2025

ThinkShield Extended Detection & Response (XDR), powered by SentinelOne, uses AI to detect and respond to threats across emails, networks, cloud and endpoints. It automates much of the threat management process to cut down response time and reduce the risk of breaches.

ThinkShield Data Defense Select, powered by Cigent, protects data throughout its entire lifecycle. It builds defense directly into storage devices and adds extra layers like encryption and multi-factor authentication to secure sensitive files – even when they leave the device.

ThinkShield Hardware Defense, powered by Sepio, gives IT teams better visibility and control over hardware assets. It helps build a trusted inventory of connected devices and flags known vulnerabilities, so security teams can act fast without being overwhelmed.

With this new offering, Lenovo is clearly trying to close the gap for those who need strong cybersecurity but don't have massive budgets or teams – and it is doing so with some solid industry partners behind it. ThinkShield Solutions is available now in markets worldwide.