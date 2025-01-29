Your iPhone is about to land on the Windows 11 Start menu

Opening the Start menu Picking whether you're connecting an Android or iPhone Following the easy on-screen prompts





Also, before, you had to use the Phone Link app to connect your phone to your PC, but now, it gets even easier. New users can link their devices straight from the Start menu by simply:If you're a Windows Insider in the Dev or Beta Channels, you can get your hands on these fresh Start menu features now. After that, Microsoft will probably start rolling them out to the rest of us in the next few months.I think it is great to see different operating systems integration leveling up. For one, Windows offering smoother iPhone integration makes it way easier for people locked into the Apple ecosystem to branch out. And two, I believe this is exactly how it should be – you should be able to use whatever device you want without sacrificing convenience, features, or connectivity.